Rawalpindi experienced severe flooding due to 36 hours of continuous monsoon rains, receiving approximately 140 mm of rainfall. This downpour exposed significant infrastructure failures and a collapse in civic management.
Pakistan’s Military Capital Submerged After 36 Hours Of Rainfall
This downpour has exposed severe infrastructure failures in a city directly controlled by and heavily dominated by the Pakistani military establishment.
- Rawalpindi submerged by heavy rains, exposing severe infrastructure failures.
- Residential, commercial hubs deeply flooded, vehicles submerged, roads impassable.
- Infrastructure collapsed despite high funding across multiple city authorities.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the recent severe flooding in Rawalpindi?
Which areas of Rawalpindi were most impacted by the floods?
Key thoroughfares like Lal Bazar and the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Expressway were submerged. Residential areas such as Sher Zaman Colony and Tench Bhatta also experienced heavy flooding, with single-story houses fully submerged.
What is Rawalpindi's significance in Pakistan?
Rawalpindi is a major garrison city and military hub, home to the General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army. It has been under direct or heavy military control for over eight decades.
What is the combined annual budget for civic management in Rawalpindi?
The combined annual budget for civic management in Rawalpindi, across government and military bodies, exceeds PKR 24 billion. This budget is allocated to agencies like WASA, RMC, RDA, and the RCB.
What issues were highlighted regarding civic development contracts?
Public scrutiny arose because 67% of civic development tenders from RMC and WASA over the last decade were awarded to firms affiliated with retired Pakistan Army officers, despite the infrastructure collapse.