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English NewsNewsWorldPakistan’s Military Capital Submerged After 36 Hours Of Rainfall

Pakistan’s Military Capital Submerged After 36 Hours Of Rainfall

This downpour has exposed severe infrastructure failures in a city directly controlled by and heavily dominated by the Pakistani military establishment.

Written By : Shivank Mishra |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rawalpindi submerged by heavy rains, exposing severe infrastructure failures.
  • Residential, commercial hubs deeply flooded, vehicles submerged, roads impassable.
  • Infrastructure collapsed despite high funding across multiple city authorities.

Pakistan’s major garrison city and military hub, Rawalpindi, has been submerged under heavy water following 36 hours of continuous monsoon rains. Key thoroughfares stretching from Lal Bazar to Rawalpindi Cantonment and the main Rawalpindi-Islamabad Expressway have turned into four-foot-deep rivers. According to data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the city received approximately 140 mm of rainfall over 36 hours. This downpour has exposed severe infrastructure failures in a city directly controlled by and heavily dominated by the Pakistani military establishment.


Pakistan’s Military Capital Submerged After 36 Hours Of Rainfall

Deluge Leaves Residential And Commercial Hubs Underwater

The flash flooding left vehicles completely submerged in areas like New Lalazar, where residents struggled to extract their cars. In the Cantonment district, local residents waded through waist-deep waters, police vehicles pushed through flooded market lanes, and civilians walked through chest-deep water while attempting to move their bicycles. Residential sectors including Sher Zaman Colony, Raja Akram Colony, Shalay Ghati Colony, Peoples Colony, and Tench Bhatta were heavily hit, with single-story houses fully submerged. In Raja Bazar, rapid, wave-like currents washed away municipal dustbins, while the Nullah Lai flooded at dangerous speeds, sending floodwaters downstream towards neighbouring areas. The deluge extended into the capital city of Islamabad, leaving roads in the upscale F-10 sector flooded.


Pakistan’s Military Capital Submerged After 36 Hours Of Rainfall

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Infrastructure Collapses Despite High Civic Funding

Rawalpindi holds special administrative significance, having been under direct or heavy military control for over eight decades as the home to the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army, alongside residential properties for both serving and retired military officers. Despite this high-profile status, civic management completely collapsed under the heavy rainfall, exposing systemic flaws in how maintenance responsibilities are divided across the city's municipal bodies.


Pakistan’s Military Capital Submerged After 36 Hours Of Rainfall

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), tasked with clearing major drains, constructing flood channels, and preventing urban waterlogging, operates with an annual budget of PKR 720 crore (PKR 7.2 billion). Simultaneously, the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC), headed by Mayor Sardar Naseem Khan of the PML-N, handles internal drain construction, encroachment removal, and road maintenance with an annual budget of PKR 880 crore (PKR 8.8 billion).

Furthermore, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) manages regional drainage networks to prevent citywide flooding with PKR 876 crore (PKR 8.76 billion) annually, while the military-run Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) maintains a complete monopoly over all civic infrastructure within the Cantonment area, backed by an annual budget of PKR 200 crore (PKR 2 billion).

Public Scrutiny Over Tenders And Accountability

Despite a combined annual budget exceeding PKR 2,400 crore (PKR 24 billion) spent across the city by government and military bodies, the municipality failed to protect Rawalpindi from drowning. Over the past decade, out of all civic development tenders issued by the RMC and WASA, 67% of contracts were awarded to firms affiliated with retired Pakistan Army officers. The collapse of the city's drainage infrastructure despite billions in spending has drawn widespread public scrutiny regarding local contracting practices and overall civic accountability.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent severe flooding in Rawalpindi?

Rawalpindi experienced severe flooding due to 36 hours of continuous monsoon rains, receiving approximately 140 mm of rainfall. This downpour exposed significant infrastructure failures and a collapse in civic management.

Which areas of Rawalpindi were most impacted by the floods?

Key thoroughfares like Lal Bazar and the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Expressway were submerged. Residential areas such as Sher Zaman Colony and Tench Bhatta also experienced heavy flooding, with single-story houses fully submerged.

What is Rawalpindi's significance in Pakistan?

Rawalpindi is a major garrison city and military hub, home to the General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army. It has been under direct or heavy military control for over eight decades.

What is the combined annual budget for civic management in Rawalpindi?

The combined annual budget for civic management in Rawalpindi, across government and military bodies, exceeds PKR 24 billion. This budget is allocated to agencies like WASA, RMC, RDA, and the RCB.

What issues were highlighted regarding civic development contracts?

Public scrutiny arose because 67% of civic development tenders from RMC and WASA over the last decade were awarded to firms affiliated with retired Pakistan Army officers, despite the infrastructure collapse.

Published at : 19 Aug 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Pakistan's Military Capital Submerged 36 Hours Of Rainfall Rainfall Pakistan Pakistan Drowns
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