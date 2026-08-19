A blast took place at a CNG station in Tikri Kalan, Delhi, while a truck was being refuelled. Three people died and three others were injured in the explosion.
Delhi CNG Station Blast: 3 Killed After Truck Cylinder Explodes While Refuelling
People standing close to the truck sustained injuries in the explosion and were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
- Blast at Delhi CNG station killed three, injured three.
- Explosion occurred during truck's compressed natural gas refuelling.
- Fire service responded; injured taken to hospital for treatment.
Three people were killed and three others injured after a CNG cylinder of a truck exploded at a fuel station in Delhi on Wednesday while it was being filled.
The incident took place near Tikri Kalan Metro Station. All three people who died were workers at the CNG pump.
Victims Identified
One of the deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Manish, a resident of Baba Haridas Colony in West Delhi.
According to the DCP Outer Delhi, Manish was filling gas into the truck's CNG cylinder when the explosion occurred. He died on the spot.
The DCP said the other two victims were taken to hospital but later succumbed to their injuries. The three injured people are in serious condition.
ALSO READ: NEET Row: Tejashwi Yadav Detained During Protest Against Action On Students
Six People Injured In Blast
A fire service officer said six people who were standing nearby sustained injuries in the explosion and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Large teams of police and fire personnel were deployed in the area following the incident.
#WATCH | Delhi: Three people died in a blast in a truck at a CNG refilling pump at Tikri Kalan. The incident occurred when CNG was being pumped into the truck. pic.twitter.com/DpOkcsHQtS— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026
The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call about the blast at 3:37 pm, following which six fire tenders were sent to the location.
Cause Of Blast Yet To Be Ascertained
The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.
According to a fire service official, the blast triggered panic in the area. Fire service personnel carried out the required precautionary measures at the spot, and the situation is now under control.
Further details regarding the hospitalised people are awaited.
ALSO READ: Gorakhpur To Delhi Amrit Bharat Express To Start From August 27: Route, Timings, Stops
Frequently Asked Questions
What incident occurred at the Delhi CNG station?
How many people were affected by the blast?
Three people died and three others were injured in the explosion at the CNG station. The injured were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
When was the blast at the CNG station reported?
According to the Delhi Fire Service, the incident was reported at 3:37 PM on Wednesday.
Has the cause of the CNG station blast been determined?
The exact cause of the explosion has not yet been established. An investigation will be conducted to determine what caused the truck's gas tank to explode.