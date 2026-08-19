Delhi CNG Station Blast: 3 Killed After Truck Cylinder Explodes While Refuelling

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Blast at Delhi CNG station killed three, injured three.

Explosion occurred during truck's compressed natural gas refuelling.

Fire service responded; injured taken to hospital for treatment.

Three people were killed and three others injured after a CNG cylinder of a truck exploded at a fuel station in Delhi on Wednesday while it was being filled.

The incident took place near Tikri Kalan Metro Station. All three people who died were workers at the CNG pump.

Victims Identified

One of the deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Manish, a resident of Baba Haridas Colony in West Delhi.

According to the DCP Outer Delhi, Manish was filling gas into the truck's CNG cylinder when the explosion occurred. He died on the spot.

The DCP said the other two victims were taken to hospital but later succumbed to their injuries. The three injured people are in serious condition.

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Six People Injured In Blast

A fire service officer said six people who were standing nearby sustained injuries in the explosion and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Large teams of police and fire personnel were deployed in the area following the incident.

#WATCH | Delhi: Three people died in a blast in a truck at a CNG refilling pump at Tikri Kalan. The incident occurred when CNG was being pumped into the truck. pic.twitter.com/DpOkcsHQtS — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026

The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call about the blast at 3:37 pm, following which six fire tenders were sent to the location.

Cause Of Blast Yet To Be Ascertained

The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.

According to a fire service official, the blast triggered panic in the area. Fire service personnel carried out the required precautionary measures at the spot, and the situation is now under control.

Further details regarding the hospitalised people are awaited.

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