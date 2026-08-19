Imran Khan’s Hospital Transfer Faces Hurdle, Pakistan Govt To Challenge SC Order

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government seeks order modification, possibly leading to legal confrontation.

Pakistan’s government has decided to challenge the Supreme Court’s order directing that jailed former prime minister Imran Khan be shifted to hospital for treatment. According to an AFP report, the government plans to seek a modification of the court’s order. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the government would pursue legal options in the matter. The move could set up a fresh confrontation between the government and the judiciary over the Supreme Court’s direction to shift Khan from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad for medical care now.

Government Challenges Order

A three-judge Supreme Court bench had ordered that Imran Khan be moved from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours. The court said he was to remain under medical supervision until September 16. The order came amid concerns over Khan’s health.

The government’s decision to challenge the order means the Supreme Court’s direction could now face a legal challenge. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the government would take the legal route and seek changes to the court’s order.

The development could lead to a fresh confrontation between Pakistan’s government and the judiciary over Khan’s treatment and transfer from prison to hospital.

Also Read: What Relief Has Pakistan SC Granted Imran Khan Amid Concerns Over His Health? | Explained

PTI Hails Court Decision

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, describing it as a source of “new hope”. The party said the jailed former prime minister, who it claimed had been deprived of solitary confinement walks, books, newspapers, television, daylight and even access to his family, would now be transferred to Shifa for treatment.

PTI said Imran Khan had neither “broken under pressure” nor “bowed to revenge”. The party called for an end to what it described as political vendetta and said Pakistan should now move forward.

PTI also shared a quote attributed to Imran Khan on its official social media account. Khan said, “You only lose when you give up. If you do not give up, you will win from the most incredible positions. The fight is in the mind. Each time you pick yourself up, you come back stronger! WHATEVER you can dream, you can achieve!”

According to PTI, the court’s decision could mark the beginning of a new political phase for the country.

Also Read: Imran Khan Meets Wife, Sister For First Time In Nine Months After SC Order: Watch