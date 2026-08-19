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English NewsNewsBengal Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Mahua Moitra For Hurting Religious Sentiments

Bengal Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Mahua Moitra For Hurting Religious Sentiments

Bengal court issues an arrest warrant against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in a case alleging she hurt religious sentiments through remarks on Tulsi garlands

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 05:59 PM (IST)

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is facing an arrest warrant issued by a Bengal court in a case alleging that she hurt religious sentiments through remarks about Tulsi garlands. The warrant was issued after the Krishnanagar District Court noted her absence despite being summoned to appear in person. Moitra had reportedly sought exemption from personal appearance, but the court indicated that her request could be considered only if she appeared before it. 

Court Issues Warrant

The complaint against Moitra was filed by six women from Vhiri in West Bengal. They alleged that remarks made by the Krishnanagar MP about Tulsi garlands were objectionable and hurt their religious sentiments. The complainants also raised objections to comments allegedly made by Moitra about Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The latest court action follows a series of legal challenges involving the TMC leader. In July, the Calcutta High Court had granted Moitra interim protection from coercive action in a separate case involving alleged provocative remarks. The court directed her to cooperate with the investigation and appear before the investigating officer.

The arrest warrant in the present case does not amount to a finding of guilt. The matter is still before the court, and the allegations against Moitra have not been finally adjudicated.

Also Read: US Ambassador Sergio Gor Calls J&K 'Important Part Of India' During First Srinagar Visit

More Legal Trouble

Moitra has previously faced intense scrutiny over allegations linked to her conduct as an MP. She was expelled from the Lok Sabha in 2023 following a parliamentary ethics panel inquiry into allegations that she accepted gifts and shared her parliamentary login credentials with businessman Darshan Hiranandani. She has denied wrongdoing.

More recently, political tensions around Moitra have intensified in West Bengal. She has also complained about alleged harassment and protests during visits to her Krishnanagar constituency.

Following one such incident, Moitra alleged that BJP workers gathered outside the circuit house where she was staying and raised slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”. She further claimed that she was asked to leave the premises on administrative orders and raised the matter with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The latest warrant adds another legal complication for the TMC MP, although the court has yet to determine the merits of the allegations against her.

Also Read: https://news.abplive.com/cities/delhi-cng-station-blast-1-dead-6-injured-during-truck-refuelling-in-tikri-kalan-1862895

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahua Moitra TCM Mahua Moitra Arrest Warrant
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