127-kg Cricketer Who Became World Cup Hero With One Stunning Catch

The 2007 ODI World Cup was a tournament Indian fans would rather forget, but it produced one unforgettable moment courtesy of Bermuda's Dwayne Leverock. During Bermuda's group-stage clash against India on March 19, 2007, Leverock pulled off a sensational one-handed diving catch at slip to dismiss Robin Uthappa - a moment that remains one of the most iconic catches in World Cup history.

Despite weighing around 127 kilograms, making him one of the heaviest international cricketers of his era, Leverock's athleticism stunned fans and commentators alike. Born on July 14, 1971, in Bermuda, the former all-rounder celebrates his 55th birthday today.

Whatty Catch & Whatty Celebration by Dwayne Leverock!#OnThisDay in 2007



pic.twitter.com/3MiZ5TBl0i — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) March 19, 2023

'The Fridge Has Opened'

The catch became even more memorable because of commentator David Lloyd's iconic reaction: "The big man, the fridge has opened." Leverock's jubilant celebration immediately after completing the catch also went viral, turning him into one of the tournament's most talked-about figures overnight.

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In the same match, Leverock also dismissed Yuvraj Singh, although he finished with figures of 1/96 from his 10 overs.

India eventually cruised to a 257-run victory, but the win wasn't enough to save their campaign as they were knocked out in the group stage. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh progressed to the Super Eight stage instead.

Leverock's International Career

Leverock represented Bermuda in 32 One-Day Internationals, picking up 34 wickets. He also featured in two T20 Internationals, though he failed to take a wicket in the shortest format. Among teammates, he was affectionately known by the nickname "Sluggo."

Where Is Dwayne Leverock Now?

After retiring from international cricket in April 2009, Leverock returned to his job as a prison officer in Bermuda, a profession he had held alongside his cricket career. He also occasionally works as a cricket commentator and remains a well-known sporting figure in Bermuda, with his unforgettable World Cup catch continuing to be celebrated by cricket fans around the world.