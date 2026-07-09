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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs ENG 4th T20I: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

India lock horns with England yet again, now in a must-win encounter to save the T20 series. Find out who won the toss and both teams' playing XIs ahead.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 09:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India faces England needing a win to stay alive in the series.
  • Captain Shreyas Iyer's leadership faces critical test.
  • England seeks series victory, leading 2-0 with two games left.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I: India stand on the brink of yet another series defeat as they prepare to take on England in the fourth T20I at the County Ground in Bristol. Having fallen 2-0 behind in the five-match contest, the visitors need nothing less than a victory to extend the series and avoid conceding it with a match still to play. England, on the other hand, have carried the momentum throughout the series and will be aiming to finish the job in front of their home fans. 

India vs England: Who Won The Toss?

Toss for IND vs ENG 4th T20I has been conducted. Shreyas Iyer won and elected to bat first.

Here's a look at all the players who will be in action:

India - Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

England - Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (WK), Harry Brook (C), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

Also Check: Zero Wickets In IPL 2026, Yet This Pacer Beat Top Performers To India T20 Call-Up

Big Test For Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer's appointment as captain of the Indian team was much hyped, given his IPL statistics. 

However, his run so far has been nothing short of disastrous, featuring a series loss to Ireland, and two defeats to England, taking India's winless run to five matches in the format.

For him and the Men in Blue, the stakes could not be higher. A victory would keep the series alive heading into the final T20I, while another defeat would hand England an unassailable lead.

England Eye Series Win

England have controlled the series with disciplined performances in both departments.

Their bowlers have consistently applied pressure on India's top order, while the batting lineup has successfully capitalised on key moments to stay ahead.

Both sides know that the decisions made before the first ball is bowled could have a major impact on the outcome of this crucial encounter.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of the 4th T20I for India?

India must win this match to extend the five-match series. A defeat would mean they concede the series to England with a match still to play.

Where is the 4th T20I between India and England being played?

The fourth T20I between India and England will be held at the County Ground in Bristol.

How has India's captain, Shreyas Iyer, fared recently?

Shreyas Iyer's captaincy has been disastrous, marked by a series loss to Ireland and two defeats to England. This extends India's winless run to five matches.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 08:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs ENG T20 Shreyas Iyer INDIA VS ENGLAND Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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