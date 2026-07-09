IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faces England needing a win to stay alive in the series.

Captain Shreyas Iyer's leadership faces critical test.

England seeks series victory, leading 2-0 with two games left.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I: India stand on the brink of yet another series defeat as they prepare to take on England in the fourth T20I at the County Ground in Bristol. Having fallen 2-0 behind in the five-match contest, the visitors need nothing less than a victory to extend the series and avoid conceding it with a match still to play. England, on the other hand, have carried the momentum throughout the series and will be aiming to finish the job in front of their home fans.

India vs England: Who Won The Toss?

Toss for IND vs ENG 4th T20I has been conducted. Shreyas Iyer won and elected to bat first.

Here's a look at all the players who will be in action:

India - Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

England - Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (WK), Harry Brook (C), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

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Big Test For Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer's appointment as captain of the Indian team was much hyped, given his IPL statistics.

However, his run so far has been nothing short of disastrous, featuring a series loss to Ireland, and two defeats to England, taking India's winless run to five matches in the format.

For him and the Men in Blue, the stakes could not be higher. A victory would keep the series alive heading into the final T20I, while another defeat would hand England an unassailable lead.

England Eye Series Win

England have controlled the series with disciplined performances in both departments.

Their bowlers have consistently applied pressure on India's top order, while the batting lineup has successfully capitalised on key moments to stay ahead.

Both sides know that the decisions made before the first ball is bowled could have a major impact on the outcome of this crucial encounter.