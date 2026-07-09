Zero Wickets In IPL 2026, Yet This Pacer Beat Top Performers To India T20 Call-Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mayank Yadav selected for T20I squad despite wicketless IPL 2026.

Ashok Sharma, Yash Thakur, Rinku Singh also feature in squad.

Top IPL 2026 performers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siraj excluded.

Mayank Yadav India T20 Squad: India recently unveiled their squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, beginning on July 23 in Harare, and one selection has raised quite a few eyebrows. Fast bowler Mayank Yadav has earned a call-up despite enduring an injury-hit IPL 2026 campaign in which he failed to claim a single wicket. The squad also features impressive IPL performers Ashok Sharma and Yash Thakur, while Rinku Singh returns to the national setup. Another notable talking point is the comeback of a player returning to the Indian side after nearly 21 months.

Mayank Returns Despite Difficult IPL Campaign

Mayank was regarded as one of India's brightest fast-bowling prospects after making a strong impression in previous seasons, but injuries once again disrupted his progress in IPL 2026.

The Lucknow Super Giants pacer featured in only four matches during the tournament and finished without taking a wicket. His spells also proved expensive as he struggled to make an impact before another injury curtailed his campaign.

Despite those numbers, the selectors have shown faith in the express quick by handing him another opportunity in India's T20 squad.

The Zimbabwe series now offers Mayank a chance to rediscover his rhythm and prove he remains part of India's long-term plans in the shortest format.

Competition For Places Remains Strong

Mayank's selection has inevitably prompted comparisons with other fast bowlers who enjoyed stronger IPL returns.

While he made the cut, other top performers from the season, such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Dar, or Mohammed Siraj, who were in the race for the Purple Cap, were left out.

Regular India features such as Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh have also been left out from the Zimbabwe tour squad. Although the BCCI did not provide an official explanation for their omission, workload management seems to have influenced the decision.

With them being out of the picture, Mayank Yadav will have an opportunity to prove himself and justify the selection.