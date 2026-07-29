IPL's Most Valuable Team Revealed; Franchise Valued Over ₹2,000 Crore

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has expanded its global financial footprint, with its overall enterprise value climbing 11.4% year-on-year to reach $20.6 billion (nearly ₹1.72 lakh crore), according to global investment bank Houlihan Lokey's 2026 IPL Brand Valuation Study.

The tournament's stand-alone brand value also experienced a 10.3% surge, touching $4.3 billion, backed by expanding digital engagement and major institutional investment deals.

Franchise Valuation Breakdown & Rankings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): $312 Million (₹2,982.69 crores to ₹3,007.07 crores)

Retained the top spot and became the first cricket franchise in history to cross the $300 million brand valuation mark following a 16% jump. Supported by its historic $1.78 billion ownership transaction involving Blackstone, Aditya Birla Group, and Times Internet.

Mumbai Indians (MI): ₹2,204 Crore

Secured second place after growing 9.1% from $242 million, sustained by robust international team acquisitions and strong commercial partnerships.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): ₹2,045 Crore

Overtook Chennai Super Kings to claim third place after a 7.9% valuation increase. KKR’s global footprint and sustained fan engagement drove its commercial surge.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): ₹2,037 Crore

Slipped to fourth position with modest 3.8% growth, impacted by consecutive soft on-field seasons and a reduced playing role for MS Dhoni.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): ₹1,402 Crore

Ranked fifth following a 9.1% growth spurt.

Remaining Order: Rajasthan Royals (₹1,344 crore), Punjab Kings (₹1,319 crore), Gujarat Titans (₹1,311 crore), Delhi Capitals (₹1,302 crore), and Lucknow Super Giants (₹1,018 crore).

Digital Shift & Landmark Deals

Rise of Connected TV (CTV): The 2026 edition saw a 26% growth in Connected TV reach, contrasted with an 18.8% decline in traditional linear TV ratings, marking a permanent pivot toward digital streaming.

Mega Investor Transactions: The year featured two record-breaking sales - RCB ($1.78 billion valuation) and Rajasthan Royals ($1.65 billion valuation to the Mittal family and Adar Poonawalla).

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes Massive ICC Rankings Leap As Shubman Gill Reclaims No. 1 Spot

Also Read | English Cricket Hit By 'Clickgate' Scandal: Everything You Need To Know