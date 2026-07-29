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English NewsSportsCricketWatch: Babar Azam Trends For His English, Not Just Pakistan's Defeat

Watch: Babar Azam Trends For His English, Not Just Pakistan's Defeat

Adding to the post-match chatter, a clip of captain Babar Azam's presentation ceremony has gone viral on social media.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 04:57 PM (IST)

Pakistan's World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaign suffered a major setback after a 90-run defeat to West Indies in the opening Test. The loss pushed Pakistan to the bottom of WTC standings, dealing a big blow to their hopes of reaching the final.

Adding to the post-match chatter, a clip of captain Babar Azam's presentation ceremony has gone viral on social media. The video, in which Babar speaks in English while reflecting on the match, has attracted widespread attention online, with many users discussing his communication rather than Pakistan's performance.

What Babar Azam said

Speaking after the defeat, Babar said the pitch offered assistance to the bowlers, particularly with the new ball, and that Pakistan had expected those conditions.

"The pitch was good. We expected movement with the new ball because it's common here and we were prepared for it. They made the most of the conditions and bowled really well. On the fourth day, the ball stayed low and there was uneven bounce. We couldn't build partnerships, and that's where we lost the match."

WATCH VIDEO

Babar's performance with bat

Babar Azam endured a quiet first innings, scoring 23 runs with the help of three boundaries. He looked more settled in the second innings, making 58 runs and striking nine fours, but his effort wasn't enough to prevent defeat.

Pakistan's batting struggled badly around him. No other batter crossed the 25-run mark in the second innings, while eight players failed to register double-digit scores, highlighting the team's batting collapse.

Pakistan's men's cricket team will next face West Indies in the second and final Test match of their bilateral series starting August 2, 2026, at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. Meanwhile, the Pakistan women's team plays Sri Lanka in a T20I on July 31, 2026, at Dambulla.

Published at : 29 Jul 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Vs West Indies PAK Vs WI Babar Azam
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