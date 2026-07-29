Asia Cup 2027: Start Date, Format, Venues, Teams - All You Need To Know

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has officially laid out the blueprint for the 17th edition of the Men's Asia Cup. As the Asian nations build momentum toward the next major global cycle, the marquee tournament promises continental rivalry and expanded participation.

Tournament Dates & Host Nation

Dates: June 18 - July 4, 2027

Host Nation: Bangladesh

Host History: This marks the sixth time Bangladesh will host the Asia Cup, having previously organized the marquee event in 1988, 2000, 2012, 2014, and 2016.

Format Shift

Following the ACC’s tradition of alternating formats to align with upcoming global ICC events, the 2027 Asia Cup reverts to the 50-over One Day International (ODI) format.

Structure: The tournament features an expanded 8-team setup.

Group Stage: The 8 qualified teams will be divided into two groups of four.

Super 4s & Final: The top two teams from each group advance to a round-robin Super 4 stage, culminating in the final on July 4, 2027. Total matches: 19.

Expected Venues

The official match allocations will be finalized closer to the event, but Bangladesh is set to host the fixture list across three premier venues:

Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (Mirpur, Dhaka)

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (Chittagong)

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (Sylhet)

Participating Teams & Qualification

The 2027 edition expands to eight teams, granting direct qualification to all five full ACC ICC members, alongside three regional qualifiers:

Direct Qualifiers (5 Full Members): India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh (Hosts) and Afghanistan.

Associate Qualifiers (3 Teams): The remaining 3 berths will be filled by the top three finishers of the 2026 ACC Men’s Premier Cup.

India's record in Asia Cup

India remains the most successful nation in Asia Cup history, holding a record nine titles - seven in ODIs and two in T20Is.

Across 16 tournament appearances, the Men in Blue have played over 60 matches, capturing more than 40 victories against fewer than 20 defeats, alongside a tied game and two no-results. This formidable win-loss record highlights India's enduring reign atop continental cricket.