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English NewsSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes Massive ICC Rankings Leap As Shubman Gill Reclaims No. 1 Spot

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes Massive ICC Rankings Leap As Shubman Gill Reclaims No. 1 Spot

Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old prodigy, skyrocketed 230 places to land at a career-best 48th position on the T20I batting list.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 02:02 PM (IST)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made a massive leap in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings following an exceptional individual campaign during India's 3-0 series whitewash over Zimbabwe in Harare. Concurrently, Shubman Gill has reclaimed his crown as the No. 1 ranked batter in ODI cricket.

Sensational Jump for Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old prodigy, skyrocketed 230 places to land at a career-best 48th position on the T20I batting list. He was crowned Player of the Series after amassing 151 runs at an average of 50.33 in Harare, securing 536 rating points.

Gill Back on Top in ODIs

Shubman Gill returned to the No. 1 spot in ODI Batting Rankings, further solidifying India's dominance across multiple formats.

Sooryavanshi's fellow Indian opener Ishan Kishan maintained his position at the top of the T20I batting rankings. Kishan achieved an all-time peak rating of 916 points during the series, making it the third-highest rating ever attained by a batter in T20I history - trailing only Abhishek Sharma (931) and England’s Dawid Malan (919).

All-Time Highest ICC T20I Batting Ratings

Abhishek Sharma (IND) - 931

Dawid Malan (ENG) - 919

Ishan Kishan (IND) - 916

Suryakumar Yadav (IND) - 912

Virat Kohli (IND) - 909

Although Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is still some distance behind India's senior batters with a T20I rating of 536, the teenager's rapid rise has been one of the biggest highlights of the latest ICC rankings update.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has achieved a career-best ICC T20I batting rating of 913, moving ahead of established Indian stars Suryakumar Yadav (912) and Virat Kohli (909).

India's white-ball contingent also enjoyed gains across the rankings. Tilak Varma climbed two places to sixth in the T20I batting charts, while Shreyas Iyer surged seven spots to 24th. Among the bowlers, Ravi Bishnoi made one of the biggest jumps of the week, rising 31 places to 41st after claiming three wickets in the recently concluded T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Also Read | English Cricket Hit By 'Clickgate' Scandal: Everything You Need To Know

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill ICC Rankings Latest ICC Rankings Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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