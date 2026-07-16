Jasprit Bumrah became the first Indian bowler to claim a wicket off the opening ball against England in a One-Day International. He dismissed Ben Duckett with the very first delivery of the innings.
WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Scripts History With Stunning First-Ball Wicket Against England
Jasprit Bumrah made history by dismissing Ben Duckett with the very first ball, becoming the first Indian bowler to claim an opening-ball wicket against England in ODIs.
- Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Ben Duckett on the innings' first ball.
- First Indian bowler to achieve this against England in ODIs.
- Early dismissal put England under pressure defending 233 runs.
Jasprit Bumrah IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Jasprit Bumrah added yet another remarkable achievement to his growing list of records by producing a dream start in the third ODI against England. The Indian pace spearhead removed Ben Duckett with the very first delivery of the innings, becoming the first Indian bowler to claim a wicket off the opening ball against England in One-Day Internationals. The breakthrough gave India the perfect start as Bumrah once again demonstrated why he remains one of the world's premier fast bowlers. Check it out:
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Read More: Rohit Sharma To Retire After IND vs ENG 3rd ODI? Report Makes Explosive Claim
Historic First-Ball Breakthrough
England's innings could hardly have begun in worse fashion. Charging in with the new ball, Bumrah found just enough movement to force an outside edge from Duckett, who was looking to get off the mark immediately.
The ball flew through to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who completed a comfortable catch to send the England opener back without troubling the scorers.
The dismissal immediately entered the record books, with Bumrah becoming the first Indian to dismiss an England batter off the very first delivery of an ODI innings. It also continued his outstanding record of making early inroads whenever handed the new ball.
Bumrah's Impact Continues To Grow
The dismissal was another reminder of Bumrah's unmatched ability to strike at crucial moments. Whether with the red or white ball, the right-arm quick has repeatedly provided India with dream starts by removing top-order batters before they can settle.
His return to ODI cricket has already proven significant for India, with the fast bowler consistently troubling opposition batters through his accuracy, movement and awkward bounce.
Against England once again, Bumrah wasted no time making an impact. Duckett's early departure immediately put the hosts under pressure and handed India the momentum from the outset as they look to defend 233.
With another record added to his name, Bumrah continues to strengthen his reputation as one of India's greatest fast bowlers, delivering whenever his side needs a breakthrough.
Frequently Asked Questions
What historic achievement did Jasprit Bumrah recently accomplish?
Which English batter did Jasprit Bumrah dismiss on the first ball?
Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Ben Duckett with the very first delivery of England's innings. Duckett edged the ball to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.
How did Bumrah's early wicket impact the game?
Bumrah's early wicket immediately put England under pressure and handed India the momentum. It gave India a perfect start as they looked to defend their total.
What is Bumrah's reputation in limited-overs cricket?
Bumrah has an unmatched ability to strike at crucial moments, consistently providing India with dream starts. He is known for troubling opposition batters with his accuracy, movement, and awkward bounce.