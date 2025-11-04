IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Men In Blue's Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of Gold Coast Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After a crushing defeat in Melbourne, India bounced back in Hobart to chase down Australia's 180+ score, albeit with a few hiccups along the way.

They now head over to Gold Coast, set to meet at the Heritage Bank Stadium. Needless to say, Suryakumar Yadav and co. will look to carry the momentum, beat the Aussies again and take the lead in this T20I series.

While the actual playing XI will only be revealed after the toss, we, at the moment, can speculate over which players might seal a spot in the Playing XI on the match day.

IND vs AUS T20I: India's Predicted Playing XI

As mentioned, this India vs Australia match will be played at the Heritage Bank Stadium in Gold Coast. Notably, this is somewhere the Men in Blue have never ever played, let alone win.

Therefore, they might not want to make many, if any deviation from the winning combination. In short, most players who were featured in their win over the Aussies in Hobart can be expected to take the field again this Thursday.

Here's the predicted playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

It is worth noting that Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the squad and as a result, will not be seen in this series again.

As for any possible changes, Harshit Rana might get a spot in place of Arshdeep Singh, if India would want to prioritize having an all-rounder to increase their batting depth.

As for Sanju Samson, he might have to sit out another game after Jitesh Sharma's clinical innings as a finisher in Hobart, alongside Washington Sundar.

Having said that, readers are reminded that this is only a predicted/speculated playing XI, and the actual squad is only expected to be revealed after the toss has been conducted in the IND vs AUS 4th T20I.

