Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS 4th T20I: Men In Blue's Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of Gold Coast Clash

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Men In Blue's Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of Gold Coast Clash

With India set to lock horns with Australia in Gold Coast in an all-important T20I clash, check out who all could make the cut as the Men in Blue aim to take a lead in the series.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 05:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After a crushing defeat in Melbourne, India bounced back in Hobart to chase down Australia's 180+ score, albeit with a few hiccups along the way.

They now head over to Gold Coast, set to meet at the Heritage Bank Stadium. Needless to say, Suryakumar Yadav and co. will look to carry the momentum, beat the Aussies again and take the lead in this T20I series. 

While the actual playing XI will only be revealed after the toss, we, at the moment, can speculate over which players might seal a spot in the Playing XI on the match day.

IND vs AUS T20I: India's Predicted Playing XI

As mentioned, this India vs Australia match will be played at the Heritage Bank Stadium in Gold Coast. Notably, this is somewhere the Men in Blue have never ever played, let alone win. 

Therefore, they might not want to make many, if any deviation from the winning combination. In short, most players who were featured in their win over the Aussies in Hobart can be expected to take the field again this Thursday.

Here's the predicted playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

It is worth noting that Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the squad and as a result, will not be seen in this series again. 

As for any possible changes, Harshit Rana might get a spot in place of Arshdeep Singh, if India would want to prioritize having an all-rounder to increase their batting depth.

As for Sanju Samson, he might have to sit out another game after Jitesh Sharma's clinical innings as a finisher in Hobart, alongside Washington Sundar.

Having said that, readers are reminded that this is only a predicted/speculated playing XI, and the actual squad is only expected to be revealed after the toss has been conducted in the IND vs AUS 4th T20I.

Also Check: IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 05:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Ind Vs Aus T20 India Vs Australia T20 India Playing XI IND Vs AUS T20 Live Streaming IND Vs AUS 4th T20 Ind Vs Aus 4th T20 Match Date Ind Vs Aus Next T20 Date Ind Vs Aus 4th T20 Playing Xi India Vs Aus Playing 11 Ind Vs Aus 4th T20 Playing 11
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Two Trains Collide Near Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur; Several Passengers Feared Dead, Many Injured
Two Trains Collide Near Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur; Several Passengers Feared Dead, Many Injured
Bihar
NDA Or Mahagathbandhan: Who Will Form The Government In Bihar? Check What Matrize-IANS Survey Reveals
NDA Or Mahagathbandhan: Who Will Form The Government In Bihar? Check What Matrize-IANS Survey Reveals
Cities
Maharashtra Civic Body Polls To Be Held On Dec 2, Results on Dec 3
Maharashtra Civic Body Polls To Be Held On Dec 2, Results on Dec 3
Cities
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget