IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details

After winning the second T20I and levelling the series 1-1, the Suryakumar Yadav-led India head over to a brand new venue to face Mitchell Marsh's Australia.

Interestingly, both sides have witnessed a major change ahead of this match. India will be without Kuldeep Yadav, who heads back home to join the India A vs South Africa A series.

On the other hand, Travis Head leaves the Aussie national team to participate in the Sheffield Shield, likely in preparation for The Ashes. With that said, here's all you need to know about the next India vs Australia T20I.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Match Date and Time

India and Australia will play the fourth match of this series on November 6, 2025.

The match is scheduled to start at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with the toss set to be conducted half-an-hour earlier, that is at 1:15 PM IST.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Venue and Pitch Report

The IND vs AUS 4th T20I will be played at the Heritage Bank Stadium in Gold Coast, Queensland.

This is a venue where the Men in Blue have never played before, so this will be uncharted territory for the tourists.

As for the general pitch report, the wicket in Gold Coast is usually found to be favorable towards bowlers. Therefore, the winner of the toss may opt to bowl first.

Interestingly, all matches in this IND vs AUS series (and even in their ODI series) have been won by the chasing team.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Live Streaming Details

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream the fourth India vs Australia T20I on November 6, 2025.

A valid subscription is required to watch the full match on these platforms.

That being said, not that the game will also be shown live on TV on the Star Sports Network channels.