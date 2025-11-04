Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS 4th T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details

The India vs Australia T20I series is level 1-1, and up for grabs. Find out match date, time, venue and live streaming details for their next T20I encounter.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 04:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After winning the second T20I and levelling the series 1-1, the Suryakumar Yadav-led India head over to a brand new venue to face Mitchell Marsh's Australia.

Interestingly, both sides have witnessed a major change ahead of this match. India will be without Kuldeep Yadav, who heads back home to join the India A vs South Africa A series.

On the other hand, Travis Head leaves the Aussie national team to participate in the Sheffield Shield, likely in preparation for The Ashes. With that said, here's all you need to know about the next India vs Australia T20I.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Match Date and Time

India and Australia will play the fourth match of this series on November 6, 2025. 

The match is scheduled to start at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with the toss set to be conducted half-an-hour earlier, that is at 1:15 PM IST. 

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Venue and Pitch Report

The IND vs AUS 4th T20I will be played at the Heritage Bank Stadium in Gold CoastQueensland. 

This is a venue where the Men in Blue have never played before, so this will be uncharted territory for the tourists.

As for the general pitch report, the wicket in Gold Coast is usually found to be favorable towards bowlers. Therefore, the winner of the toss may opt to bowl first.

Interestingly, all matches in this IND vs AUS series (and even in their ODI series) have been won by the chasing team. 

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Live Streaming Details

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream the fourth India vs Australia T20I on November 6, 2025.

A valid subscription is required to watch the full match on these platforms.

That being said, not that the game will also be shown live on TV on the Star Sports Network channels.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Ind Vs Aus T20 India Vs Australia T20 IND Vs AUS T20 Live Streaming IND Vs AUS 4th T20 Ind Vs Aus 4th T20 Match Date Ind Vs Aus Next T20 Date India Vs Australia 4th T20 Venue Ind Vs Aus 4th T20 Live Streaming
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
India
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
India
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
India
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget