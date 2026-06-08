IND vs AFG Test: Why Were Stadium Stands Empty? 3 Reasons Behind Low Crowd Turnout

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Non-traditional venue and intense heatwave also deterred fans.

IND VS AFG TEST: Test cricket is often called the ultimate format of cricket. The history, legendary players and the way the game has evolved over the years make it one of the most admired formats in sport, especially by athletes. Test is considered the toughest format of the game yet it continues to be deeply loved and respected by both players and fans.

While T20 leagues are exciting to watch, the patience, discipline and commitment that come with Test cricket are what truly make the format special. That is also why many athletes continue to admire and value red-ball cricket so highly.

The recent Test match between India and Afghanistan came just after the Indian Premier League (IPL). After a long time, fans got to witness India return to the Test format. However, the crowd turnout did not meet expectations. There could be multiple reasons why fans did not show up to cheer for the team in the same way they once used to.

Here are three possible reasons why the crowd appeared to be missing during the India vs Afghanistan Test match.

1. Prioritising Commercial Cricket

Lately, the BCCI appears to have given more focus to commercial formats like the IPL and T20 cricket. Shorter formats bring larger audiences, higher revenues, sponsorships and entertainment value.

Meanwhile, Test cricket often feels less promoted and marketed. Since Test cricket is a format that demands patience and calmness, it sometimes feels like the focus has shifted away from creating excitement around red-ball matches.

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2. Absence Of Star Players

Indian cricket has been built on the legacy of legendary players. Much of the excitement around Test cricket over the years has come from players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, whose aggression, passion and determination have shaped the format for a generation of fans.

From memorable Border-Gavaskar Trophy performances to leading India in major Test championships, players like Rohit and Virat have created some of the most iconic moments in red-ball cricket.

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During the recent test match, when only a limited number of fans were present in the stadium, Ravi Shastri also pointed towards the empty stands while on the commentary box. He said, “Look at the stands. You rarely saw this when Virat Kohli was playing. Whether people like it or not, he brought fans to Test cricket. The atmosphere just feels different without him"

This also highlights how star players helped draw audiences to stadiums. Not just Virat and Rohit, but players like Pujara and Rahane are also remembered for the way they embraced and carried forward the red-ball format.

Ravi Shastri dropping this statement in commentary🔥🥶



"Look at the stands. You rarely saw this when Virat Kohli was playing. Whether people like it or not, he brought fans to Test cricket. The atmosphere just feels different without him" pic.twitter.com/kRidHfEvGn — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) June 6, 2026

Venues And Climate

Another reason behind the lower attendance could be the venue and weather conditions.

Usually, major Test matches are played in well-known cricket centres like Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, where crowd turnout is naturally stronger.

This match, however, was hosted in Chandigarh. While it is not true that Chandigarh lacks a cricket culture, attendance levels can still vary from city to city. Hosting matches in venues that are not traditionally strong crowd-pullers may impact turnout.

There is also a video circulating online in which Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir is seen distributing water bottles to fans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Take a look here

Gambhir making sure 100% of the stadium stays hydrated by distributing juice bottles to the only four fans who showed up❤️ pic.twitter.com/DtMYUiNqGI — OldMonkOfCricket (@OldMonkofCric) June 7, 2026

At the same time, India is currently witnessing intense heatwaves, making long hours at the stadium even more exhausting for fans. Since Test cricket is a long format that requires several hours of sitting, weather conditions can become a major factor.