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HomeSportsCricketIND vs AFG Test: Why Were Stadium Stands Empty? 3 Reasons Behind Low Crowd Turnout

IND vs AFG Test: Why Were Stadium Stands Empty? 3 Reasons Behind Low Crowd Turnout

The IND vs AFG Test saw surprisingly low attendance. Here are 3 possible reasons behind the empty stands and fading Test buzz.

By : Khushi Namdev | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
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  • Non-traditional venue and intense heatwave also deterred fans.

IND VS AFG TEST: Test cricket is often called the ultimate format of cricket. The history, legendary players and the way the game has evolved over the years make it one of the most admired formats in sport, especially by athletes. Test is considered the toughest format of the game yet it continues to be deeply loved and respected by both players and fans.

While T20 leagues are exciting to watch, the patience, discipline and commitment that come with Test cricket are what truly make the format special. That is also why many athletes continue to admire and value red-ball cricket so highly.

The recent Test match between India and Afghanistan came just after the Indian Premier League (IPL). After a long time, fans got to witness India return to the Test format. However, the crowd turnout did not meet expectations. There could be multiple reasons why fans did not show up to cheer for the team in the same way they once used to.

Here are three possible reasons why the crowd appeared to be missing during the India vs Afghanistan Test match.

1. Prioritising Commercial Cricket

Lately, the BCCI appears to have given more focus to commercial formats like the IPL and T20 cricket. Shorter formats bring larger audiences, higher revenues, sponsorships and entertainment value.

Meanwhile, Test cricket often feels less promoted and marketed. Since Test cricket is a format that demands patience and calmness, it sometimes feels like the focus has shifted away from creating excitement around red-ball matches.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Mohammed Siraj's Heated Verbal Fight With Rahmat Shah In IND vs AFG Test

2. Absence Of Star Players

Indian cricket has been built on the legacy of legendary players. Much of the excitement around Test cricket over the years has come from players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, whose aggression, passion and determination have shaped the format for a generation of fans.

From memorable Border-Gavaskar Trophy performances to leading India in major Test championships, players like Rohit and Virat have created some of the most iconic moments in red-ball cricket.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Complete India Viewing Guide, Match Timings, Live Streaming And TV Details

During the recent test match, when only a limited number of fans were present in the stadium, Ravi Shastri also pointed towards the empty stands while on the commentary box. He said, “Look at the stands. You rarely saw this when Virat Kohli was playing. Whether people like it or not, he brought fans to Test cricket. The atmosphere just feels different without him"

This also highlights how star players helped draw audiences to stadiums. Not just Virat and Rohit, but players like Pujara and Rahane are also remembered for the way they embraced and carried forward the red-ball format.

Venues And Climate

Another reason behind the lower attendance could be the venue and weather conditions.

Usually, major Test matches are played in well-known cricket centres like Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, where crowd turnout is naturally stronger.

This match, however, was hosted in Chandigarh. While it is not true that Chandigarh lacks a cricket culture, attendance levels can still vary from city to city. Hosting matches in venues that are not traditionally strong crowd-pullers may impact turnout.

There is also a video circulating online in which Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir is seen distributing water bottles to fans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Take a look here 

At the same time, India is currently witnessing intense heatwaves, making long hours at the stadium even more exhausting for fans. Since Test cricket is a long format that requires several hours of sitting, weather conditions can become a major factor.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the venue and climate impact attendance at the India vs Afghanistan Test?

The match was held in Chandigarh, which may not draw as strong a crowd as traditional cricket centers. Intense heatwaves also made long hours at the stadium exhausting for fans, affecting turnout.

About the author Khushi Namdev

Khushi Namdev is interning with ABP Live English. She is currently pursuing a Master’s in Journalism and Media Industries from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication. Her areas of interest primarily include entertainment, lifestyle and sports, with a keen passion for storytelling that blends reality, culture, and human experiences into engaging narratives.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs AFG Test IND Vs AFG Test Crowd
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