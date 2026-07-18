Why Washington Sundar Won't Play IND vs ENG ODI Series Decider: Details Inside

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Washington Sundar reportedly ruled out of final ODI due to leg injury.

He sustained the injury during second ODI against England.

Sundar's absence impacts India's spin-bowling all-rounder option.

Washington Sundar Injured: India seem to have suffered a significant setback ahead of the third and final ODI against England at Lord's, with Washington Sundar, as per ESPNCricinfo, ruled out due to a leg injury. The all-rounder picked up the issue during the second ODI in Cardiff and was unable to take the field during England's run chase after receiving treatment while batting. With the three-match series level at 1-1, India's team management must now rethink its balance for the decisive encounter.

Injury Ends Sundar's ODI Series

Sundar's injury became apparent during India's innings in Cardiff.

During a break in play, the all-rounder was seen receiving medical attention, with the team physio strapping his thigh before he resumed batting.

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Although he briefly continued, Washington looked uncomfortable throughout his stay at the crease.

After scoring just two runs from five deliveries, he walked back to the pavilion in visible discomfort and did not return to the field for the remainder of the match.

India Face Selection Headache

Sundar had already made a telling impact earlier in the series. In the opening ODI, he struck the winning runs with a six that also completed his half-century, helping India secure victory before England bounced back in Cardiff to level the series.

His absence would leave India short of a genuine spin-bowling all-rounder.

The visitors do not have a direct replacement in the squad, while fellow all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy are already unavailable because of injuries.

India's concerns do not end there. KL Rahul also missed the second ODI due to illness, forcing Ishan Kishan into the playing XI. Should Rahul fail to recover in time, India could head into the Lord's decider without two key members of their preferred XI.

With the series on the line, India's selection choices will now be under even greater scrutiny as they attempt to finish the tour with an ODI series victory.