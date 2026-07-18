Sonam Wangchuk, On Hunger Strike For 20 Days, Taken To Hospital By Delhi Police

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized after 20-day hunger strike.

Police moved Wangchuk due to deteriorating health by court order.

Protest demands Education Minister's resignation over NEET exam irregularities.

Wangchuk urged public to join 'Chalo Sansad' march.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was sitting on a hunger strike for the last 20 days at Jantar Mantar, was taken to the hospital by the police on Saturday morning. Wangchuk has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he is currently being examined by the treating doctors

According to the Delhi Police, Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital for essential medical care as per orders of the Delhi High Court due to deteriorating health condition.

"While complying with the orders of Hon’ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely," DCP New Delhi wrote in a post on X.

Delhi Police also urged the protestors at Jantar Mantar to vacate the place at the earliest.

#WATCH | Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was sitting on a hunger strike from last 20 days at Jantar Mantar, taken to the hospital by the police.



More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/81DTO3cyh4 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026

Wangchuk on Friday said he has lost nearly 20 per cent of his body during his indefinite hunger strike but remains determined to continue his protest, asserting that if governments could fall over rising onion prices, public movements demanding accountability in education could also bring political change.

In a video message released at the end of the 20th day of his fast, Wangchuk appealed to people to join the proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20, saying the movement's strength lay in public participation.

ALSO READ: 'I've Been Beaten Up, Detained': Abhijeet Dipke's First Reaction After Wangchuk Removed From Jantar Mantar

'20% Of My Body Is Gone'

Providing an update on his health, Wangchuk said he had suffered significant physical deterioration but remained mentally alert.

"Yes, I am still alive. Twenty per cent of my body is gone. After fats, muscles are gone. After that, organs will go. Finally, the brain. The time has not come yet," he said.

Seeking to reassure supporters, he added: "The 20th day is coming to an end. Let me prove that my mind is still fine."

Responding to questions about whether the agitation could lead to accountability or the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Wangchuk said history had shown the power of mass movements. "I ask you -- do the people of India love their children's lives and education more, or onions?" he said.

Protest Over NEET Examination

The Cockroach Janta Party has been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

The protesters have also sought a judicial probe into the alleged examination scams and broader reforms to the country's examination system.

Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then.