A woman allegedly hurled an ink-like liquid at Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke while he was addressing supporters. The incident caused brief commotion and interrupted the protest.
WATCH: Woman Throws Ink At Abhijeet Dipke During Address At Jantar Mantar; He Responds With 'Jai Bhim'
Chaos broke out at Jantar Mantar after a woman threw an ink-like liquid at CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke during his address to supporters.
- A woman hurled ink at CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.
- Attack briefly disrupted address; identity, motive remain unknown.
- Event happened amidst protests after Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalization.
Tension flared at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday after a woman allegedly hurled an ink-like liquid at Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke while he was addressing supporters gathered at the protest site.
The incident unfolded amid the ongoing agitation following the removal and hospitalisation of activist Sonam Wangchuk, briefly disrupting the programme and triggering commotion among those present.
Ink Attack Interrupts Address
Dipke was speaking to the crowd when the woman approached and threw what appeared to be an ink-like substance in his direction.
The unexpected act caused panic among supporters, many of whom rushed towards the stage as organisers attempted to regain control of the situation. The gathering was briefly interrupted before normalcy was restored.
Taking to X, Abhijeet Dipke said, "Blue is my colour… Jai Bhim!"
VIDEO | Delhi: A woman throws ink at Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar leading to chaos at the protest site. More details are awaited.#JantarMantar #Delhi #CJP— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/VF5sG18fC2
No injuries were immediately reported in the incident.
Identity, Motive Yet To Be Known
The identity of the woman involved has not been officially confirmed, and the reason behind the act remains unclear.
Authorities have not yet issued a statement on whether the woman has been detained or questioned. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.
ALSO READ: 'This Movement Will Not End': JNU Student Vows To Continue Fast After Wangchuk's Removal On Day 21
Protest Continues After Wangchuk's Hospitalisation
The incident comes amid heightened tensions at Jantar Mantar following the removal of Sonam Wangchuk from his indefinite hunger strike and his subsequent admission to Safdarjung Hospital.
Dipke has been one of the prominent faces leading the agitation, addressing supporters and reiterating the movement's demands after Wangchuk's hospitalisation.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What incident occurred at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday?
Who was targeted in the incident at Jantar Mantar?
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), was the target of the ink-like liquid. He was speaking to the crowd when the substance was thrown.
Is the identity or motive of the woman known?
The identity of the woman involved has not been officially confirmed, and the reason behind the act remains unclear. Authorities have not yet issued a statement on her detention or questioning.