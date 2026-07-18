Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A woman hurled ink at CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.

Attack briefly disrupted address; identity, motive remain unknown.

Event happened amidst protests after Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalization.

Tension flared at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday after a woman allegedly hurled an ink-like liquid at Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke while he was addressing supporters gathered at the protest site.

The incident unfolded amid the ongoing agitation following the removal and hospitalisation of activist Sonam Wangchuk, briefly disrupting the programme and triggering commotion among those present.

Ink Attack Interrupts Address

Dipke was speaking to the crowd when the woman approached and threw what appeared to be an ink-like substance in his direction.

The unexpected act caused panic among supporters, many of whom rushed towards the stage as organisers attempted to regain control of the situation. The gathering was briefly interrupted before normalcy was restored.

Taking to X, Abhijeet Dipke said, "Blue is my colour… Jai Bhim!"

VIDEO | Delhi: A woman throws ink at Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar leading to chaos at the protest site. More details are awaited.#JantarMantar #Delhi #CJP



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/VF5sG18fC2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2026

No injuries were immediately reported in the incident.

Identity, Motive Yet To Be Known

The identity of the woman involved has not been officially confirmed, and the reason behind the act remains unclear.

Authorities have not yet issued a statement on whether the woman has been detained or questioned. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

ALSO READ: 'This Movement Will Not End': JNU Student Vows To Continue Fast After Wangchuk's Removal On Day 21

Protest Continues After Wangchuk's Hospitalisation

The incident comes amid heightened tensions at Jantar Mantar following the removal of Sonam Wangchuk from his indefinite hunger strike and his subsequent admission to Safdarjung Hospital.

Dipke has been one of the prominent faces leading the agitation, addressing supporters and reiterating the movement's demands after Wangchuk's hospitalisation.