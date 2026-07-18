India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaWATCH: Woman Throws Ink At Abhijeet Dipke During Address At Jantar Mantar; He Responds With 'Jai Bhim'

WATCH: Woman Throws Ink At Abhijeet Dipke During Address At Jantar Mantar; He Responds With 'Jai Bhim'

Chaos broke out at Jantar Mantar after a woman threw an ink-like liquid at CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke during his address to supporters.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A woman hurled ink at CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.
  • Attack briefly disrupted address; identity, motive remain unknown.
  • Event happened amidst protests after Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalization.

Tension flared at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday after a woman allegedly hurled an ink-like liquid at Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke while he was addressing supporters gathered at the protest site.

The incident unfolded amid the ongoing agitation following the removal and hospitalisation of activist Sonam Wangchuk, briefly disrupting the programme and triggering commotion among those present.

Ink Attack Interrupts Address

Dipke was speaking to the crowd when the woman approached and threw what appeared to be an ink-like substance in his direction.

The unexpected act caused panic among supporters, many of whom rushed towards the stage as organisers attempted to regain control of the situation. The gathering was briefly interrupted before normalcy was restored.

Taking to X, Abhijeet Dipke said, "Blue is my colour… Jai Bhim!"

No injuries were immediately reported in the incident.

Identity, Motive Yet To Be Known

The identity of the woman involved has not been officially confirmed, and the reason behind the act remains unclear.

Authorities have not yet issued a statement on whether the woman has been detained or questioned. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

ALSO READ: 'This Movement Will Not End': JNU Student Vows To Continue Fast After Wangchuk's Removal On Day 21

Protest Continues After Wangchuk's Hospitalisation

The incident comes amid heightened tensions at Jantar Mantar following the removal of Sonam Wangchuk from his indefinite hunger strike and his subsequent admission to Safdarjung Hospital.

Dipke has been one of the prominent faces leading the agitation, addressing supporters and reiterating the movement's demands after Wangchuk's hospitalisation.

Before You Go

BIG UPDATE: India Set For Historic Launch Of First Private Orbital Rocket Vikram-1 From Sriharikota

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday?

A woman allegedly hurled an ink-like liquid at Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke while he was addressing supporters. The incident caused brief commotion and interrupted the protest.

Who was targeted in the incident at Jantar Mantar?

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), was the target of the ink-like liquid. He was speaking to the crowd when the substance was thrown.

Is the identity or motive of the woman known?

The identity of the woman involved has not been officially confirmed, and the reason behind the act remains unclear. Authorities have not yet issued a statement on her detention or questioning.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 Jul 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar CJP Sonam Wangchuk Protest DELHI Abhijeet Dipke
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
WATCH: Woman Throws Ink At Abhijeet Dipke During Address At Jantar Mantar; He Responds With 'Jai Bhim'
WATCH: Woman Throws Ink At Abhijeet Dipke During Address At Jantar Mantar; He Responds With 'Jai Bhim'
India
PM Modi Congratulates Skyroot Founders On Call After Successful Launch Of Vikram-1
PM Modi Congratulates Skyroot Founders On Call After Successful Launch Of Vikram-1
India
'Trust Shaken': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Seeks Transfer From Safdarjung, Cites Lack Of Transparency
'Trust Shaken': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Seeks Transfer From Safdarjung, Cites Lack Of Transparency
India
Amid NCP-SP Split Rumours, Sharad Pawar Says 'Not The Subject'; Sule Denies NDA Negotiations
Amid NCP-SP Split Rumours, Sharad Pawar Says 'Not The Subject'; Sule Denies NDA Negotiations
Advertisement

Videos

BIG UPDATE: India Set For Historic Launch Of First Private Orbital Rocket Vikram-1 From Sriharikota
SPACE UPDATE: India’s Private Rocket Mission Marks Historic Leap As Vikram-1 Reaches New Frontier
LATEST UPDATE: Wangchuk Protest Continues At Jantar Mantar As Supporters Gather After Hospital Shift
Global Update: Iran-US Tensions Escalate As Tehran Claims Fresh Strikes On American Bases
BREAKING NEWS: Aamir Khan Reportedly Targeted, Security Review After Threat Claim
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget