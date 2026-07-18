Skyroot's Vikram-1 Launched, Marking A Historic Milestone For India's Private Space Sector

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Skyroot's Vikram-1 orbital rocket launch paused minutes before liftoff.

This maiden flight aimed to deploy six diverse payloads.

The mission signifies India's growing commercial space capabilities.

India's first privately built orbital rocket, Vikram-1, was moments away from making history on Saturday before Skyroot Aerospace announced a planned hold just minutes ahead of launch. The postponement delayed what could have been a landmark moment for India's rapidly growing private space sector.

Mission Aagaman was scheduled to lift off at 11:30 am from the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) launch facility in Sriharikota. However, officials paused the countdown around five minutes before launch. The company has not yet announced a revised launch schedule.

The development comes just days after Skyroot Aerospace achieved unicorn status, becoming India's first space-tech startup to cross a valuation of $1.1 billion.

Historic Mission Faces Last-Minute Delay

Mission Aagaman is Skyroot Aerospace's maiden attempt to place a rocket into Low Earth Orbit. The seven-storey Vikram-1 launch vehicle was expected to complete its orbital mission in approximately 16 minutes, carrying six payloads to an altitude of about 450 kilometres above Earth.

A successful launch would make Skyroot the first private Indian company to send a rocket into orbit, placing India among a select group of countries with privately developed orbital launch capabilities.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota



Built by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace, Vikram-1 is powered by three solid-fuel stages and a liquid orbital adjustment… pic.twitter.com/QQC9CPjcxH — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026

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Vikram-1 Showcases Indigenous Innovation

Vikram-1 has been designed as a dedicated small satellite launch vehicle capable of carrying payloads of up to 350 kilograms into orbit. Named after Indian space pioneer Vikram Sarabhai, the rocket incorporates several technologies developed domestically.

Its structure is built entirely from carbon composite material, making it lighter than conventional steel-based rockets while improving performance. The launch vehicle also features a fully 3D-printed liquid-fuel Orbital Adjustment Module, marking another technological first for an Indian orbital rocket.

In addition, Vikram-1's first stage is the country's longest single-piece carbon composite rocket stage, highlighting advancements in indigenous aerospace manufacturing.

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Mission Carries Six Payloads

Once launched, Mission Aagaman will deploy six payloads into orbit. These include an Earth observation camera, a robotic arm designed to help remove space debris, multiple satellites, including one developed by a German company, and two symbolic payloads.

Among the commemorative items are a lotus crafted from lab-grown diamonds and a miniature gold rocket engraved with micro-sculptures honouring three renowned Indian scientists.

Skyroot has said its long-term vision is to offer flexible launch services that allow customers to choose customised orbital destinations instead of waiting for rideshare opportunities on larger launch vehicles. The model aims to provide dedicated access to space for small satellite operators.