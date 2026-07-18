Abhijeet Deepak started an indefinite hunger strike because activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the protest site. He announced this on Friday at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Abhijeet Dipke Returns To Jantar Mantar, Begins Hunger Strike After Wangchuk's Hospitalisation
Abhijeet Dipke started an indefinite hunger strike because activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the protest site. He announced this on Friday at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
- Activist Abhijeet Deepak began indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.
- Deepak alleged police forcibly removed Wangchuk and assaulted him.
- His claims of police action remain unverified; march planned.
Activist Abhijeet Dipke returned to Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday and announced that he had begun an indefinite hunger strike following the removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site. Deepak arrived at the venue along with his supporters and addressed those gathered at the protest site. He also announced that a march would be held on July 20 in support of the ongoing agitation.
Abhijeet Dipke Returns To Jantar Mantar
Speaking at Jantar Mantar, Abhijeet Dipke, founder-president of the Cockroach Janta Party, alleged that police forcibly removed Wangchuk from the site and claimed he too was assaulted while trying to reach the protest.
Dipke said: "When I stepped out from here at 7 a.m. to freshen up, the police goons arrived there. They dragged Sonam Sar away while hurling abuses at her. A 60-year-old man, who had been on a hunger strike for 20 days, was forcibly dragged away from here by the Delhi Police."
"We don't know where they have taken him. As soon as I got the news, I was on my way to Jantar Mantar, and the police beat me up too... These are not the police; they are RSS goons. I had returned to my country from abroad; am I some criminal? These people beat me on the streets," he said, as per ANI.
#WATCH दिल्ली: कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी के संस्थापक अध्यक्ष अभिजीत दीपके ने कहा, "सुबह 7 बजे जब मैं फ्रेश होने के लिए यहां से निकला, तो पुलिस के गुंडे वहां आए। वे सोनम सर को गालियां देते हुए घसीटकर लेकर गए। 60 साल का एक व्यक्ति, जो 20 दिनों से भूख हड़ताल पर था उन्हें दिल्ली पुलिस… pic.twitter.com/VFazhlP5AF— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 18, 2026
Dipke Begins Hunger Strike
Dipke also declared that he was beginning his own fast from Saturday and urged supporters to join the movement. He said a march is planned for July 20 as part of the campaign.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Abhijeet Deepak begin an indefinite hunger strike?
What allegations did Abhijeet Deepak make regarding Sonam Wangchuk's removal?
Deepak alleged that police forcibly removed Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site while hurling abuses. He claimed Wangchuk, a 60-year-old on a 20-day hunger strike, was dragged away.
What happened to Abhijeet Deepak when he tried to reach the protest?
Abhijeet Deepak claimed he was beaten up by the police when he was on his way to Jantar Mantar. He referred to the police as
Is there any planned future event for the protest?
Yes, Abhijeet Deepak announced that a march is planned for July 20 as part of the campaign. He urged supporters to join the movement.
Have Abhijeet Deepak's allegations been verified?
No, the allegations made by Abhijeet Deepak could not be independently verified. There was no immediate response from the Delhi Police regarding his claims.