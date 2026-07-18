Abhijeet Dipke Returns To Jantar Mantar, Begins Hunger Strike After Wangchuk's Hospitalisation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Activist Abhijeet Deepak began indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

Deepak alleged police forcibly removed Wangchuk and assaulted him.

His claims of police action remain unverified; march planned.

Activist Abhijeet Dipke returned to Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday and announced that he had begun an indefinite hunger strike following the removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site. Deepak arrived at the venue along with his supporters and addressed those gathered at the protest site. He also announced that a march would be held on July 20 in support of the ongoing agitation.

Abhijeet Dipke Returns To Jantar Mantar

Speaking at Jantar Mantar, Abhijeet Dipke, founder-president of the Cockroach Janta Party, alleged that police forcibly removed Wangchuk from the site and claimed he too was assaulted while trying to reach the protest.

Dipke said: "When I stepped out from here at 7 a.m. to freshen up, the police goons arrived there. They dragged Sonam Sar away while hurling abuses at her. A 60-year-old man, who had been on a hunger strike for 20 days, was forcibly dragged away from here by the Delhi Police."



"We don't know where they have taken him. As soon as I got the news, I was on my way to Jantar Mantar, and the police beat me up too... These are not the police; they are RSS goons. I had returned to my country from abroad; am I some criminal? These people beat me on the streets," he said, as per ANI.

Dipke Begins Hunger Strike

Dipke also declared that he was beginning his own fast from Saturday and urged supporters to join the movement. He said a march is planned for July 20 as part of the campaign.