India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaAbhijeet Dipke Returns To Jantar Mantar, Begins Hunger Strike After Wangchuk's Hospitalisation

Abhijeet Dipke Returns To Jantar Mantar, Begins Hunger Strike After Wangchuk's Hospitalisation

Abhijeet Dipke started an indefinite hunger strike because activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the protest site. He announced this on Friday at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 09:39 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Activist Abhijeet Deepak began indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.
  • Deepak alleged police forcibly removed Wangchuk and assaulted him.
  • His claims of police action remain unverified; march planned.

Activist Abhijeet Dipke returned to Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday and announced that he had begun an indefinite hunger strike following the removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site. Deepak arrived at the venue along with his supporters and addressed those gathered at the protest site. He also announced that a march would be held on July 20 in support of the ongoing agitation.

Abhijeet Dipke Returns To Jantar Mantar

Speaking at Jantar Mantar, Abhijeet Dipke, founder-president of the Cockroach Janta Party, alleged that police forcibly removed Wangchuk from the site and claimed he too was assaulted while trying to reach the protest.

Dipke said: "When I stepped out from here at 7 a.m. to freshen up, the police goons arrived there. They dragged Sonam Sar away while hurling abuses at her. A 60-year-old man, who had been on a hunger strike for 20 days, was forcibly dragged away from here by the Delhi Police."

"We don't know where they have taken him. As soon as I got the news, I was on my way to Jantar Mantar, and the police beat me up too... These are not the police; they are RSS goons. I had returned to my country from abroad; am I some criminal? These people beat me on the streets," he said, as per ANI. 

 

Dipke Begins Hunger Strike

Dipke also declared that he was beginning his own fast from Saturday and urged supporters to join the movement. He said a march is planned for July 20 as part of the campaign.

 

Before You Go

Breaking: Aamir Khan Clarifies 3 Idiots Link With Sonam Wangchuk Amid Social Media Debate

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Abhijeet Deepak begin an indefinite hunger strike?

Abhijeet Deepak started an indefinite hunger strike because activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the protest site. He announced this on Friday at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

What allegations did Abhijeet Deepak make regarding Sonam Wangchuk's removal?

Deepak alleged that police forcibly removed Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site while hurling abuses. He claimed Wangchuk, a 60-year-old on a 20-day hunger strike, was dragged away.

What happened to Abhijeet Deepak when he tried to reach the protest?

Abhijeet Deepak claimed he was beaten up by the police when he was on his way to Jantar Mantar. He referred to the police as

Is there any planned future event for the protest?

Yes, Abhijeet Deepak announced that a march is planned for July 20 as part of the campaign. He urged supporters to join the movement.

Have Abhijeet Deepak's allegations been verified?

No, the allegations made by Abhijeet Deepak could not be independently verified. There was no immediate response from the Delhi Police regarding his claims.

Published at : 18 Jul 2026 09:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar Sonam Wangchuk Abhijeet Deepak
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Abhijeet Dipke Returns To Jantar Mantar, Begins Hunger Strike After Wangchuk's Hospitalisation
Abhijeet Dipke Returns To Jantar Mantar, Begins Hunger Strike After Wangchuk's Hospitalisation
India
'Nothing Without My Consent': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Issues Warning After Activist Hospitalised
'Nothing Without My Consent': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Issues Warning After Activist Hospitalised
India
'Historic Frontier': PM Modi Calls Maiden Skyroot Vikram-1 Launch A Milestone In India's Space Journey
'Historic Frontier': PM Modi Calls Maiden Skyroot Vikram-1 Launch A Milestone In India's Space Journey
India
'Will Currency Notes Be Privatised?': Akhilesh Targets Centre Over RBI Tender For Banknote Material
'Will Currency Notes Be Privatised?': Akhilesh Slams Centre Over RBI Tender
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Aamir Khan Clarifies 3 Idiots Link With Sonam Wangchuk Amid Social Media Debate
Gujarat ATS Action: Five Jaish-Linked Suspects Arrested Over Alleged Terror Plot
PM Modi Jind Roadshow: Prime Minister Flags Off India’s First Hydrogen Train in Haryana
UP Politics: CM Yogi Targets SP-Congress in Shamli, Appeals for Discipline During Kanwar Yatra
Nitin Gadkari EXCLUSIVE: E20 Petrol Reduces Mileage? Gadkari Explains Engine Damage & Ethanol Facts
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget