Rohit Sharma On The Cusp Of Historic Feat At Lord's IND vs ENG ODI Amid Retirement Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma faces significant ODI decider against England.

Century would equal Yuvraj's record of four ODI hundreds.

Rohit Sharma also needs 117 runs to reach 1,000 ODI runs.

Rohit Sharma Lord's ODI: The third and final ODI between India and England at Lord's carries massive significance for Rohit Sharma. With the three-match series level at 1-1, the former Indian captain has the chance to guide his side to victory while also chasing two major personal milestones. The match comes at a time when speculation over Rohit's international future has dominated headlines. Reports recently claimed that the selection committee was looking beyond the veteran opener, although the BCCI has publicly dismissed those suggestions.

Rohit Closing In On Yuvraj Singh's Record

A century at Lord's would see Rohit enter elite company. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh currently holds the record for the most ODI centuries by an Indian against England with four.

Read More: BCCI Finally Breaks Silence On Rohit Sharma Retirement Rumours Before IND vs ENG Lord's Clash

Rohit has scored three hundreds against the Three Lions in the format, the same as Virat Kohli. Another century would see him draw level with Yuvraj at the top of the list.

Given the importance of the series decider, it would also be one of the most significant innings of Rohit's recent ODI career.

1,000 ODI Runs Against England Within Reach

The Hitman is also on course to reach another landmark. Rohit Sharma has accumulated 883 ODI runs against England in 25 innings and needs 117 more to complete 1,000 runs against the rivals.

Only MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag have crossed the 1,000-run mark against England in ODIs.

While the target is challenging, particularly after modest scores in the opening two matches of the series, Rohit has produced match-winning innings against England in the past and will be eager to rediscover that touch.

With the series on the line and two significant milestones within touching distance, Lord's could provide the perfect stage for Rohit Sharma to silence the noise and create history once again.