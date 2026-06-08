WATCH: Mohammed Siraj's Heated Verbal Fight With Rahmat Shah In IND vs AFG Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's Siraj confronted Rahmat Shah during Afghanistan's first innings.

Shah's defensive play frustrated Siraj, sparking on-air commentary.

Afghanistan then collapsed for 152; debutant Suthar took six wickets.

India enforced follow-on after establishing a 412-run advantage.

IND vs AFG Test: The India national cricket team's relentless psychological pressure triggered a highly animated exchange of words during the ongoing India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test at New Chandigarh. The fiery confrontation highlighted an incredibly competitive morning session as the home side continuously squeezed the visiting top-order, translating absolute strategic dominance on the scoreboard into an intense verbal battle on the playing square at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium.

Temperatures And Tension High At Mullanpur

The highly explosive incident unfolded during the fifty-third over of the Afghanistan first innings as temperatures climbed past thirty-eight degrees Celsius across the open stands. India pace bowler Mohammed Siraj completed a rigorous follow-through before marching directly toward the striker's crease to deliver a barrage of highly aggressive verbal remarks at the batsman.

Afghanistan top-order batsman Rahmat Shah initially greeted the confrontation with a calm smile, but his stubborn defensive block proved deeply frustrating for the wicketless pace bowler. Shah desperately attempted to shield his lower-order teammates from the new ball by employing an incredibly conservative backfoot approach, completely clogging up the scoring channels for the visitors.

On-air commentary tracks Siraj vs Rahmat Shah incident

The dramatic tactical standoff between the two high-profile international athletes immediately became a central point of discussion for the television broadcasters operating on the official feed. One of the commentators on air explained during the live analysis:

“The point is, how is Rahmat gonna score runs? He's got the other man. At the other end, when he's playing against spin, he's hobbling. The only thing he can maybe do is play a big shot.”

The broadcast partners noted that the India fast bowler remained heavily rattled by the Afghanistan batsman’s complete refusal to play an expansive, attacking stroke on a flat Mullanpur surface. The second commentator added to detail the unique stadium environment:

“Siraj is asking him that now I'm saying. Look, what are you doing? Mate, what's going on in this game? You're just blocking it. Now there's 200 and 50 over left, so she's getting very rattled. There's a solid defense. I don't think there's any issue with the batters, just what's going on, mate, this is ridiculous. Get him off the field. Get someone in here.”

Manav Suthar debut six-for enforces follow-on

The visiting team's hyper-defensive batting strategy ultimately failed to rescue their opening innings, as the Afghanistan batting order collapsed miserably for just 152 runs against India's massive first-innings total of 564/8 declared. Rahmat Shah offered the lone piece of resistance for his team, compiling a patient 60 runs from 135 deliveries before falling to debutant spin bowler Manav Suthar.

The twenty-three-year-old India left-arm spinner completely dismantled the opposition's lower order, finishing with extraordinary debut bowling figures of six wickets for thirty-three runs across twenty-two overs. The brilliant bowling performance allowed India captain Shubman Gill to immediately enforce a massive 412-run follow-on, locking in total control for the hosts on Day 3 of this India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test at New Chandigarh.