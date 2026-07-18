Sonam Wangchuk Weak Due To Hunger, Dehydration; Under Observation: Hospital

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized Saturday after 21-day hunger strike.

Hospital states Wangchuk stable, weakened by prolonged fasting, dehydration.

Wangchuk protests NEET irregularities, remains resolute despite deteriorating health.

He urged public to join July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike. The hospital has now issued a statement sharing an update on his health.

In a statement, Safdarjung Hospital said Sonam Wangchuk was admitted at around 7:40 am on Monday for medical treatment after his condition worsened on the 21st day of his fast at Jantar Mantar.

According to the hospital, Wangchuk's health had weakened due to a prolonged hunger strike and dehydration. It added that Wangchuk is currently stable but has been placed under continuous medical observation.

Doctors are closely monitoring his condition and providing treatment to improve his health and restore his vital parameters to normal levels, the hospital said.

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"Mr Sonam Wangchuck is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. Although he is currently stable, he requires continuous observation, monitoring and treatment to restore his body parameters," the hospital said in a statement.

Wangchuk was shifted to the government-run hospital early on Saturday after police cited medical advice and directions issued by the Delhi High Court.

Sonam Wangchuk Removed From Jantar Mantar

The educator and climate activist has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

His health has steadily deteriorated over the past three weeks. On Friday, doctors said Wangchuk had lost nearly 9.5 kg since beginning the fast, while his blood pressure and blood sugar levels remained under close observation.

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Despite his worsening condition, Wangchuk had reaffirmed his resolve to continue the protest. In a video message released on Friday, he said he had lost "20 per cent of my body" during the hunger strike but remained committed to the movement.

He had also appealed to supporters to join the proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20, saying public participation was the movement's greatest strength.