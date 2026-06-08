FIFA World Cup 2026: Complete India Viewing Guide, Match Timings, Live Streaming And TV Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Expanded World Cup features 48 teams, many overnight matches.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: With just a week left for football’s biggest showdown to begin, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is all set to kick off. While the tournament is a global celebration, the excitement around it in India is equally high. For months, Indian football fans were uncertain about where they would be able to watch the tournament. The reason behind this was that the broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup in India remained unresolved for a long time.

Initially, FIFA had reportedly sought around USD 100 million for the media rights covering the 2026 and 2030 editions, but later reduced the asking amount to approximately USD 60 million.

Timings And Matches

One of the biggest challenges for Indian viewers remains the match timings.

Out of the 104 matches, nearly 69 games will begin during overnight hours in India, which has always remained a challenge for broadcasters and viewers.

Nearly two-thirds of the tournament will take place when most of the country is asleep.

Here’s a look at the IST timing guide:

12 PM ET / 9 AM PT - 9:30 PM IST

3 PM ET / 12 PM PT - 12:30 AM IST (next day)

6 PM ET / 3 PM PT - 3:30 AM IST

9 PM ET / 6 PM PT - 6:30 AM IST

So yes, the evening prime-time games in North America may turn into early morning alarm calls for Indian football fans.

Key Matches & Timings (IST)

Opening Match - Mexico vs South Africa : June 12, 12:30 AM IST | Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Brazil vs Morocco : June 13, 3:30 AM IST | New York/New Jersey

Argentina vs Algeria : June 17, 6:30 AM IST | Kansas City

France vs Senegal : June 17, 12:30 AM IST | New York/New Jersey

England vs Croatia : June 18, 3:30 AM IST | Dallas

Germany vs Curacao : June 15, 12:30 AM IST | Houston

Knockout Stage Begins : June 29 onwards

Final: July 20, 12:30 AM IST | MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India, while live streaming will be available on the ZEE5 platform and app.

The Background

The joint venture between Disney Star and Reliance’s Viacom18, India’s biggest streaming platform, reportedly made an offer of around USD 15 million before stepping away from negotiations.

Meanwhile, Sony, which had earlier broadcast the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups, also entered discussions to secure broadcasting rights. However, the deal did not move forward, and the company eventually opted out.

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The merger between Hotstar and Viacom had already reduced competition for sports media rights, while the time difference between North America and Asia made the tournament even more challenging to attract audiences and advertisers in India.

Zee Enters As Broadcaster

After months of uncertainty over where fans would watch the tournament, Zee Entertainment stepped in and secured the majority rights for major FIFA properties in India, including the FIFA World Cup 2026, FIFA World Cup 2030 and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.

The deal came as a last-minute relief for Indian football fans, as it was finalised just 10 days before the start of the tournament.

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The agreement is reportedly valued at over USD 40 million, which is still lower than FIFA’s initial demand. It is also lower than the reported valuation of the Qatar 2022 World Cup rights, which stood at nearly USD 60 million.

The deal reportedly covers 39 FIFA tournaments through 2034, marking a long-term commitment to building football viewership and ecosystem in India rather than treating the World Cup as a standalone event.

Important Matches, Venues & More

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will begin at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. For viewers in India, the opening match between Mexico and South Africa will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 12, 2026.

This year’s edition will be historic as the tournament expands from 32 teams to 48 teams for the very first time, with a total of 104 matches across 16 venues in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Teams like Argentina, Portugal and Brazil remain among the most loved sides by Indian football fans. Star players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar enjoy a massive fan following in India, bringing huge viewership during the World Cup.

Defending champions Argentina will begin their campaign against Algeria in Group J. Meanwhile, five-time champions Brazil will begin their campaign against Morocco, hoping to lift their first World Cup trophy since 2002.

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, will start its tournament against DR Congo in its opening match.

The ‘Final Dance’

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is also expected to be emotional for football fans, as legendary stars like Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar are widely speculated to be playing in what could be their final FIFA World Cup before stepping away from international football.