IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

IND vs AFG 1st ODI: After contesting a solitary Test, India and Afghanistan now switch their focus to white-ball cricket as they prepare to face off in a three-match ODI series. The opening encounter is scheduled for today, June 13, at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, a venue that recently staged several IPL fixtures. The series marks the beginning of India's much-anticipated build-up to next year's ICC ODI World Cup. Shubman Gill will captain the Men in Blue as usual, though a few prominent players like Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are unavailable due to injuries.

Coin toss for IND vs AFG 1st ODI has been delayed due to rain. Updates will be reflected here accordingly.

Also Check: ICC Confirms Dates For ODI World Cup 2027 As Rohit, Kohli Set For Return - Check Details

Afghanistan Eye History Against India

India have enjoyed complete dominance over Afghanistan in One Day Internationals since the two sides first met in the format.

Across their previous ODI encounters, Afghanistan are yet to register a victory against the Men in Blue, with India winning all of the contests so far. In fact, Afghanistan have never defeat the Men in Blue in any format in senior cricket.

The closest Afghanistan came to breaking that streak was during the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai, when the teams played out a dramatic tie after an inspired Afghan performance.

The upcoming series therefore presents them with another opportunity to create history and finally end that long-standing wait.