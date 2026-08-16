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English NewsSportsCricketDevdutt Padikkal's Century Puts This Player's India Career In Jeopardy

Devdutt Padikkal's Century Puts This Player's India Career In Jeopardy

Devdutt Padikkal's breakthrough could create a major selection dilemma for India if this India player returns to full fitness.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 03:09 PM (IST)

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle has provided a major boost to Devdutt Padikkal, who registered the first century of his Test career. The left-hander had been waiting for an opportunity in the playing XI and made the most of his chance after being promoted to the No. 3 position.

Padikkal's confidence was already high after he struck a 142-run century against Sri Lanka XI in the warm-up game. His hundred in the Test has now strengthened his case for a regular spot in India's middle order, particularly with crucial WTC 2025-27 assignments against New Zealand and Australia still to come.

Sai Sudharsan faces selection pressure

Padikkal's breakthrough could create a major selection dilemma for India if Sai Sudharsan returns to full fitness. Sudharsan missed the Sri Lanka series after suffering a thumb injury during India A's tour of the island nation.

Although Sarfaraz Khan was brought into the squad as his replacement, the team management opted to hand Padikkal the No. 3 role. The Karnataka batter has responded with back-to-back centuries, making it difficult for the selectors to overlook his current form.

Sudharsan yet to make a major impact

Sudharsan has featured in seven Tests, scoring 383 runs at an average of 31.92. He is still searching for his maiden Test century, although he has registered two half-centuries in his last five innings.

Padikkal, meanwhile, has already scored a Test hundred in only his fourth innings. His emergence gives India another strong contender for the No. 3 position and could make Sudharsan's return particularly challenging.

With the WTC cycle featuring demanding series against New Zealand and Australia ahead, the selectors will have a difficult call to make: stick with Sudharsan or reward Padikkal's outstanding run of form?

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 03:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
India VS Sri Lanka Devdutt Padikkal IND Vs SL
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