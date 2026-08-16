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English NewsSportsCricket21 Wins In A Row! Spain Cricket Team Breaks Australia’s Historic Record

21 Wins In A Row! Spain Cricket Team Breaks Australia’s Historic Record

Spain have broken Australia’s record for consecutive international wins after extending their remarkable streak to 21 victories with another dominant T20I display.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Spain achieved 21 consecutive T20I wins, setting a new record.
  • This impressive streak surpasses Australia's 20-match international winning record.
  • The historic run strengthens Spain's T20 World Cup qualification bid.

Spain Cricket Record: Spain are rapidly making a name for themselves in international cricket, and their latest achievement has put the European side in a league of its own. With their latest victory over Finland, Spain secured their 21st consecutive win in international cricket, surpassing a long-standing record associated with the dominant Australian team of the early 2000s. The remarkable streak has also strengthened Spain’s bid to qualify for the next ICC T20 World Cup, underlining their rapid progress in the shortest format.

Spain Extend Incredible Winning Streak

Spain entered their Europe Sub-regional Qualifier C fixture against Finland looking to maintain their extraordinary run.

They eventually came away with another convincing victory, continuing a streak that has now stretched across three years of T20I cricket.

Read More: How Bangladesh's Shock Win vs Australia Affects India’s WTC Final Qualification Hopes

Their unbeaten run began with a victory over the Isle of Man and has since included wins against a number of European opponents, including Jersey, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece and Finland.

Although Spain remain ranked only 28th in the ICC T20I rankings, their results have been remarkably consistent.

They have not lost a T20I since the start of their current winning sequence, turning themselves into one of the most successful associate teams in international cricket.

Ponting’s Australia Left Behind

Spain’s achievement becomes even more significant when compared with Australia’s historic run under former captain Ricky Ponting.

Australia recorded 20 consecutive victories across formats during their dominant period. Their sequence included 17 successive ODI wins, with the run featuring their famous victory over India in the ICC World Cup final in 2003.

They then added three consecutive Test wins against the West Indies to take their overall international winning streak to 20.

Spain first matched that mark after producing 14 straight T20I victories in 2024 before adding six more wins during 2025.

Their victory over Finland in their opening match of 2026 subsequently took them beyond Australia's record.

That record highlights just how consistently the team has performed over recent years. With their winning streak still alive and qualification for ICC T20 World Cup 2028 now firmly in focus, Spain's cricketing rise is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Spain's latest achievement in international cricket?

Spain recently secured their 21st consecutive win in international cricket, setting a new record. This victory surpassed Australia's previous record for consecutive wins in the sport.

How does Spain's winning streak compare to Australia's previous record?

Spain's 21 consecutive T20I wins surpassed Australia's record of 20 consecutive victories across all formats. Australia's streak included 17 ODI wins and 3 Test wins.

What is the significance of Spain's winning streak for their future in cricket?

This remarkable streak strengthens Spain's bid to qualify for the next ICC T20 World Cup. It highlights their rapid progress and consistent performance in T20I cricket.

Which team did Spain defeat to secure their record-breaking win?

Spain secured their record-breaking 21st consecutive victory by defeating Finland in their Europe Sub-regional Qualifier C fixture. This win pushed them beyond the previous record.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
World Cup T20 World Cup Cricket Records ICC
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