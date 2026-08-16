21 Wins In A Row! Spain Cricket Team Breaks Australia’s Historic Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spain achieved 21 consecutive T20I wins, setting a new record.

This impressive streak surpasses Australia's 20-match international winning record.

The historic run strengthens Spain's T20 World Cup qualification bid.

Spain Cricket Record: Spain are rapidly making a name for themselves in international cricket, and their latest achievement has put the European side in a league of its own. With their latest victory over Finland, Spain secured their 21st consecutive win in international cricket, surpassing a long-standing record associated with the dominant Australian team of the early 2000s. The remarkable streak has also strengthened Spain’s bid to qualify for the next ICC T20 World Cup, underlining their rapid progress in the shortest format.

Spain Extend Incredible Winning Streak

Spain entered their Europe Sub-regional Qualifier C fixture against Finland looking to maintain their extraordinary run.

They eventually came away with another convincing victory, continuing a streak that has now stretched across three years of T20I cricket.

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Their unbeaten run began with a victory over the Isle of Man and has since included wins against a number of European opponents, including Jersey, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece and Finland.

Although Spain remain ranked only 28th in the ICC T20I rankings, their results have been remarkably consistent.

They have not lost a T20I since the start of their current winning sequence, turning themselves into one of the most successful associate teams in international cricket.

Ponting’s Australia Left Behind

Spain’s achievement becomes even more significant when compared with Australia’s historic run under former captain Ricky Ponting.

Australia recorded 20 consecutive victories across formats during their dominant period. Their sequence included 17 successive ODI wins, with the run featuring their famous victory over India in the ICC World Cup final in 2003.

They then added three consecutive Test wins against the West Indies to take their overall international winning streak to 20.

Spain first matched that mark after producing 14 straight T20I victories in 2024 before adding six more wins during 2025.

Their victory over Finland in their opening match of 2026 subsequently took them beyond Australia's record.

That record highlights just how consistently the team has performed over recent years. With their winning streak still alive and qualification for ICC T20 World Cup 2028 now firmly in focus, Spain's cricketing rise is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.