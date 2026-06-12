ICC Confirms Dates For ODI World Cup 2027 As Rohit, Kohli Set For Return - Check Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ICC finalised 2027 World Cup dates for Africa hosts.

Traditional fourteen-team format returns, including Super Six phase.

Kohli, Sharma anticipate playing final ODI World Cup.

ODI World Cup 2027 Provisional Dates: The International Cricket Council has provisionally finalised the official autumn competition window for the highly anticipated 2027 ODI World Cup scheduled to take place across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The governing body has successfully narrowed down the expanded tournament dates, marking a major return to a broader multi-nation tournament framework.

Provisional ODI WOrld Cup 2027 Tournament Dates

The prestigious fourteen-team global event is provisionally scheduled to run from October 4 to November 21 next year. International administrators formally agreed upon the competitive scheduling parameters during a high-profile ICC board meeting recently hosted in Ahmedabad.

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The executive administrative discussions took place directly alongside the thrilling Indian Premier League 2026 tournament finale in Gujarat. Full tournament blueprints will face final approval at the upcoming ICC annual assembly in Edinburgh this July.

Eight South African Venues To Host Matches

South African stadium administrators are currently prepared to accommodate the vast majority of the tournament, managing forty-one of the fifty-four total fixtures. Zimbabwe will host matches across three distinct regional cricket venues during the extensive white-ball itinerary.

The picturesque Victoria Falls location will join the Harare Sports Club and Queens in Bulawayo as official host sites. The newly constructed Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Stadium remains perfectly on track to finish building later this year.

Traditional Group Stage Framework To be Followed

The forthcoming competition marks the first time Africa has hosted the premier 50-over showcase event since the historic 2003 edition. Organisers are bringing back the popular fourteen-team layout utilized during previous tournament iterations.

The competing nations will be split evenly into two distinct pools of seven teams during the initial round. The top three performing squads from each division will subsequently qualify for the intensive Super Six phase.

Virat And Rohit To Return

The high-stakes event is widely expected to serve as the definitive international white-ball swansong for legendary Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The experienced veteran pair missed out on world glory during the dramatic 2023 final.

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The upcoming African campaign will incredibly mark Kohli’s fifth career appearance in the prestigious global 50-over tournament. Meanwhile, team captain Rohit Sharma will be making his fourth competitive appearance at the showcase event.

Kohli Outlines Mental Approach

“We’re in mid-2026. I’ve been asked so many times, ‘Do you want to play ‘27?’ Why would I leave my home, get my stuff over, and be like, ‘I don’t know what I want.’ Of course, if I’m playing, I want to play cricket, I want to carry on. Playing in the World Cup for India is amazing," Virat Kohli told Mayanti Langer on an official RCB podcast.

"But the value has to be clear. My perspective is that if I can add value to the environment, I am part of, and the environment feels I can add value, I will be seen," Kohli added to the host. The elite athlete clarified that he prefers not to constantly feel forced to prove his internal athletic worth.