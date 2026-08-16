WATCH: DSP Siraj ‘Interrogated’ Over Police Uniform Photos, Harsha Bhogle Exchange Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harsha Bhogle teased Mohammed Siraj about his viral police uniform photos.

Siraj balances cricket with his Telangana police DSP role.

Bhogle joked about seeing Siraj recently only in uniform.

The Hyderabad natives shared a lighthearted, relaxed conversation.

A light-hearted exchange between Harsha Bhogle and Mohammed Siraj caught attention after the first day of the India-Sri Lanka Test in Galle, with the veteran commentator wasting no time bringing up the fast bowler's recently viral police uniform photos.

Siraj, who serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the Telangana Police, appeared to take the joke in good humour as Bhogle playfully referenced his new public image away from cricket.

Harsha Bhogle Brings Up Siraj's Viral Photos

The exchange appeared to take place as the Indian team made its way through the hotel after the day's play.

Bhogle spotted Siraj and immediately brought up the photos of the fast bowler wearing his Telangana Police uniform.

The commentator joked:

“Aapko aajkal uniform mein hi dekha main.”

(“These days, I only see you in uniform.”)

Siraj responded with a shy smile before playing down the attention surrounding the images.

“Ek hi baar dekha.”

(“You only saw me once.”)

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The brief interaction quickly became a fun moment between the two Hyderabad natives, with Bhogle even switching into the local Hyderabad style of conversation while speaking to Siraj.

Why Mohammed Siraj's Uniform Photos Went Viral

Siraj's police uniform photographs recently attracted considerable attention on social media after the India pacer took up his responsibilities as a DSP in the Telangana Police.

The fast bowler has continued to balance his international cricket career with his official role in the state police force.

His appointment as a DSP was part of a recognition of his achievements in cricket, and the images of Siraj in uniform offered fans a very different glimpse of the India star away from the cricket field.

The viral photographs have since become a recurring talking point around Siraj, giving Bhogle the perfect opportunity to tease the fast bowler when the two crossed paths in Galle.

The exchange also offered a lighter moment after a long opening day of Test cricket, with Siraj and Bhogle sharing a relaxed conversation before going their separate ways.