Pat Cummins Breaks Silence After Australia’s Shocking 23-Year First

Australian skipper Pat Cummins offered no excuses after his side suffered a humbling nine-wicket loss against Bangladesh in the Darwin Test, acknowledging that the touring team thoroughly outplayed the hosts. Reflecting on the historic defeat - Bangladesh’s first Test victory on Australian soil - Cummins pinpointed the opening day as the moment Australia allowed the match to slip from their grasp.

"Probably that day one. You know, I thought our preparation was, you know, pretty much spot on. I thought it was excellent. So, yeah, no excuses. They played really well. You know, I thought the day one wicket was doing a little bit early, but obviously got to try and find a way to bat a little bit longer than we did, and then, yeah, just couldn't penetrate with the ball. But, yeah, I thought they played really well," he said.

The result brought swift scrutiny to Australia’s lead-up to the series, especially given Cummins’ comments in March highlighting how several squad members sacrificed lucrative contracts in England's The Hundred to prioritize red-ball preparation.

"Some of our guys are saying no to half a million pounds for 20 days' work to go and play those two Test matches against Bangladesh," Pat Cummins had said a few months ago.

Despite the heavy defeat, the captain stood by the squad's readiness, maintaining that their pre-series buildup was spot-on.

Addressing potential squad changes for the upcoming second Test in Mackay, Cummins urged composure, noting that the team needs time to reflect and review match-ups before making tactical adjustments.

"I think every time there's a game like this, you always kind of look at your match-ups and, you know, your make-up of the team for the next one. But, yeah, we only just finished, so we'll have a think about it. You know, we're pretty good at bouncing back, so no doubt the batters and every group will get together and have a good think about this one and where we can improve," said the Australia skipper.