IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Pitch Report, Playing XI & Match Prediction

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma's return expected, Virat Kohli out for IND vs AFG ODI series

First ODI match to be played in Dharamshala, big scores possible.

India favored, unbeaten against Afghanistan in ODI cricket.

Ind Vs Afg 1st ODI: Afghanistan cricket team’s tour of India goes into ODI mode from June 13, with the first match scheduled to take place in Dharamshala. Earlier, Team India had created history in the one-off Test match by defeating Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs. As the 50-over series begins, Rohit Sharma is expected to return in the Indian jersey once again. However, Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the series due to injury, which comes as a major setback for the hosts.

Youngsters Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey have received their maiden India call-up for the ODI series. Along with captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will also be looking to make a strong impact with the bat.

It is worth noting that the Men in Blue have already arrived in Dharamshala. But before both teams lock horns on the field, let’s take a look at the general pitch report, match prediction and possible playing XI.

Ind Vs Afg 1st ODI: Pitch Report

The Dharamshala pitch has often proved to be dangerous for fast bowlers, especially in the early stages of the game. However, the venue has also witnessed several high-scoring matches over the years.

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At the same time, even strong teams have collapsed for scores below 200 at this ground in ODI cricket. Pacers are expected to dominate early on, but once the batters settle in, stroke play becomes much easier.

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The last ODI played at this venue was during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where Australia and New Zealand combined for a massive 771 runs. Interestingly, the highest successful run chase at the venue is 274 runs, achieved by India against New Zealand during the same tournament.

Ind Vs Afg 1st ODI: Predicted Playing XI

The actual playing XI will be revealed after the IND vs AFG 1st ODI toss. Until then, here is India's predicted playing XI:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

Ind Vs Afg 1st ODI: Match Prediction

India and Afghanistan have never played a ODI match in Dharamshala. Looking at the overall head-to-head numbers, both teams have faced each other four times in ODIs, with India winning three matches, while one game ended in a tie.

In ODI cricket, Afghanistan are yet to defeat India, which gives the hosts a clear edge heading into the series opener.