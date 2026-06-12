WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Plays Cricket With Sara At 30000 Feet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The video quickly went viral, delighting fans online.

Sachin Tendulkar recently posted a fun video on social media, and as the veteran cricketer travelled on a private jet along with his family members, he was seen enjoying his time by playing cricket mid-air.

The video shows the legendary batter holding a bat and playing in the lobby area of the jet, while the other family members were seen bowling and fielding.

Here’s a look at the video:

Altitude jo bhi ho, attitude change nahi hona chahiye. 😄 pic.twitter.com/TPbsNUe2Op — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 12, 2026

The Viral Video

In the clip, Sachin is heard saying, “altitude kuch bhi ho, attitude should never change”.

While Sachin’s daughter-in-law, Saaniya Chandhok, was seen bowling to him, his daughter Sara Tendulkar was seen fielding and trying to catch the ball.

Later in the video, Sachin was seen having fun and jokingly commenting, “You will never be able to get me out”.

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He then held the bat upside down and said, “The only way there is remote possibility, if I bat like this”.

After a few attempts, Sara Tendulkar was finally able to catch the ball, adding more fun to the wholesome family moment.

Fans React

Sachin’s fans and admirers quickly hooked onto the video and started flooding the comment section while praising the legendary batter.

One user said, “Sachin’s peak was greater than any altitude”. Another wrote, “Altitude changes but the class doesn’t”.

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One more user dropped an interesting comment and said, “First man in the planet to play cricket in sky!”

Sachin’s Career

Sachin Tendulkar began his cricket journey at the age of just 16. He made his debut for the Indian national cricket team on November 15, 1989, against Pakistan in Karachi, and went on to become one of the greatest batters in cricket history.

The cricketer retired from all forms of cricket in 2013, after playing his 200th Test match against West Indies at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Over the years, Sachin has also received some of India’s most prestigious honours, including the Bharat Ratna, Arjuna Award, and several others.