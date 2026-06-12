Who Is Jaspal Rana? Legendary Shooter Who Died And How He Is Related To Manu Bhaker

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian pistol legend Jaspal Rana passed away at 49.

Chest pains led to urgent coronary stent procedure.

Rana excelled as shooter, winning multiple Commonwealth golds.

He coached Manu Bhaker to historic two Olympic medals.

The sudden passing of legendary Indian pistol shooter and high-performance coach Jaspal Rana at forty-nine has thrown the global sporting community into deep mourning following his fatal cardiac collapse on Thursday. The iconic sportsman leaves behind an unmatched competitive blueprint, alongside a revolutionary mentoring legacy that directly engineered the nation's most successful modern Olympic shooting campaign.

Shooting Legend's Demise

The revered sports pioneer initially experienced severe chest pains while supervising elite athletes at the ISSF World Cup in Germany late last month. Family members revealed that the veteran competitor chose to proceed with his international travel plans back to the subcontinent.

"He initially mistook the discomfort for acidity and continued with his travel plans," Jaspal Rana's brother, Subash Rana, told the media following the sudden tragedy. The persistent physical discomfort returned with much greater intensity during his flight back to New Delhi.

Immediate Medical Interventions Failed

Rana was rushed directly to a capital hospital immediately upon landing, where specialized medical teams performed an urgent coronary stent procedure. Although initial post-surgical assessments suggested the trainer was recovering well, his condition rapidly deteriorated before a secondary planned operation.

National Rifle Association of India president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo confirmed that the multi-time gold medallist breathed his last late on Thursday evening. The administrative chief added that the sudden loss leaves a massive, irreparable void across the entire national sporting ecosystem.

Who Is Jaspal Rana?

Born in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, on June 28, 1976, Rana emerged as a prodigal shooting talent under the early guidance of his father. He announced his definitive arrival on the global stage by clinching the 1994 junior world title in Milan at eighteen.

He subsequently developed into India's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, accumulating fifteen medals including nine golds across four separate editions. His defining competitive masterpiece arrived at Doha 2006, where he collected three gold medals and equalled the active world record.

Transitioning to elite coaching after retiring from the firing line, Rana received the prestigious Dronacharya Award in 2020 for his services. His most profound modern contribution to Indian sport was masterminding the historic resurgence of pistol specialist Manu Bhaker.

Jaspal Rana And Manu Bhaker's Relation

The pair experienced an intense, highly publicised professional split before reuniting dramatically ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Under his rigorous technical guidance, Bhaker became the first athlete in post-independence India to win two medals at a single Olympics.