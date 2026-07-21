ICC World Cup 2027 Qualification Race Explained: Who's In & Who Faces Elimination?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom September 30, 2026 rankings determines direct World Cup qualifying teams.

Hosts South Africa, Zimbabwe automatically qualify regardless of ranking.

New 14-team format includes Super Series and Super 7 stages during tournament.

ICC World Cup 2027 Qualification: The race to the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 is beginning to take shape, with several teams already on course for direct qualification while others face the possibility of battling through a qualification tournament. The International Cricket Council has confirmed that September 30, 2026 will serve as the official rankings cut-off for automatic qualification. The 2027 World Cup, jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, is scheduled to run from October 4 to November 21 and will feature 14 teams.

Who Has Qualified So Far?

As co-hosts, South Africa and Zimbabwe have secured automatic places regardless of their ranking.

The remaining direct qualification spots will be awarded to the top eight teams in the ICC ODI rankings, excluding the two host nations.

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Based on the current standings, the remaining teams on course for automatic qualification are:

India

New Zealand

Australia

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

England

If Afghanistan and Bangladesh remain in eighth and ninth place in the ODI rankings by the September 30, 2026 deadline, they will also seal ICC World Cup berths.

That scenario would leave West Indies, two-time ODI World Cup champions, outside the automatic qualification places, forcing them to earn their spot through the qualification tournament.

New World Cup Format Explained

The 2027 edition will introduce a revised competition format featuring 14 teams.

The three lowest-ranked qualified sides will first compete in a Super Series, played in a round-robin format. Only the best-performing team from that stage will progress, while the other two will be eliminated.

The remaining 12 teams will then be split into two groups of six. The leading teams from each group will advance to the Super 7 stage, where the top four sides will qualify for the semi-finals before the tournament concludes with the title clash.

With the rankings cut-off still months away, every ODI between now and September 30, 2026 could have major implications for teams chasing direct qualification.