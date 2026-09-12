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English NewsSportsCricketFormer India Cricketer S. Sreesanth's Father Passes Away At 89

Former India Cricketer S. Sreesanth's Father Passes Away At 89

Sreesanth's father's mortal remains are expected to be taken to the family home in Kothamangalam on Sunday, with the final rites scheduled to take place at 4 PM.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 12:46 PM (IST)

Former India cricketer S. Sreesanth is mourning the loss of his father, V. Santhakumaran Nair, who passed away at the age of 89. Santhakumaran had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi before his death. Family members confirmed the news.

Sreesanth's Father Dies At 89

V. Santhakumaran Nair passed away at 9:45 AM on Friday while receiving treatment at Lisie Hospital in Kochi. He was 89. His mortal remains are expected to be taken to the family home in Kothamangalam on Sunday, with the final rites scheduled to take place at 4 PM.

Santhakumaran was a retired LIC Zonal Manager and had been dealing with heart-related health issues for some time. Apart from his professional career, he also had an association with Malayalam cinema and appeared in two films.

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He is survived by his wife, T.N. Savitridevi, and their children Deepu, Nivedita, Divya and Sreesanth.

Santhakumaran Played A Major Role In Sreesanth's Cricket Journey

Sreesanth has spoken on several occasions about the sacrifices his father made to support his cricketing ambitions. He had previously revealed that his father even sold the family's house to help finance his journey and give him the opportunity to pursue professional cricket.

Santhakumaran also stood firmly behind his son during the difficult period following the 2013 spot-fixing controversy. He publicly maintained that Sreesanth had been unfairly targeted and supported him throughout the legal battle. When Sreesanth was eventually cleared of the allegations, the family celebrated the development in Kochi.

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The former India pacer retired from professional cricket in 2022 but has continued to remain associated with the sport, including appearances in the Legends League. He is also active as a cricket analyst and frequently shares moments from his personal life on social media.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 Sep 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
S Sreesanth S Sreesanth Passes Away S Sreesanth Father
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