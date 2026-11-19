Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi urged businesses: Indian consumers deserve top quality products.

He criticized 'export quality' mindset, demanding highest standards domestically.

PM urged businesses to leverage opportunities from India's FTAs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged Indian businesses and manufacturers to prioritise product quality, saying that the country's 140 crore people should not be treated as a guaranteed market where anything can be sold.

Addressing the centenary convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Delhi, Modi called for a change in the mindset of sellers who often use the label 'export quality' to convince Indian customers about a product's standard.

Questioning why Indian consumers should have to settle for anything less than the best, the Prime Minister said the country's people deserve products of the highest quality.

#WATCH | Delhi: At FICCI's centenary convention, PM Narendra Modi says, "Do not take 140 crore Indians for granted as an assured market where anything will sell. Even today, sellers tell customers 'this is export quality' to convince them it is good. What do you take our countrymen for? Do they not deserve good quality? This mindset must change; my countrymen deserve top quality." "India has signed Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with several major economies; doors have opened for you. Have you planned to seize this opportunity? If you do not take advantage of all my hard work, who will?" — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026

"Do not take 140 crore Indians for granted as an assured market where anything will sell. Even today, sellers tell customers 'this is export quality' to convince them it is good. What do you take our countrymen for? Do they not deserve good quality? This mindset must change; my countrymen deserve top quality," Modi said.

His remarks placed the spotlight on quality standards in India's manufacturing and business sectors, with the Prime Minister emphasising that domestic consumers should receive the same quality of products that are marketed for international markets.

PM Modi Urges Businesses To Capitalise On India's Free Trade Agreements

The Prime Minister also called on Indian businesses to make the most of the opportunities created by India's Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with several major economies.

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Pointing out that these agreements have opened new doors for Indian businesses, Modi asked industry representatives whether they had prepared plans to take advantage of the expanded opportunities.

"India has signed Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with several major economies; doors have opened for you. Have you planned to seize this opportunity? If you do not take advantage of all my hard work, who will?" the Prime Minister said.

Modi's remarks underscored his expectation that Indian businesses would actively pursue opportunities emerging from the country's trade agreements and strengthen their position in international markets.

He urged industry leaders to translate the opportunities created through these agreements into tangible gains for businesses.

'My Countrymen Deserve Top Quality': PM Modi's Message To Industry

The Prime Minister's comments on product quality also highlighted the need for Indian manufacturers and sellers to reconsider how they approach the domestic market.

Referring to the practice of describing products as 'export quality' to establish their credibility among Indian buyers, Modi questioned why such a distinction should exist when it comes to the quality offered to domestic consumers.

He stressed that Indian customers should not be treated as a market where products of any standard can be sold simply because of the country's large consumer base.

Calling for a change in this approach, Modi reiterated that Indian consumers deserve the highest standards of quality.

His address at FICCI's centenary convention brought together two key messages for the business community: raising product quality for domestic consumers and making effective use of the opportunities available through India's expanding network of Free Trade Agreements.

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