Team India Has A New Job Opening, You Can Apply Too - Check Eligibility

A new job opportunity has been announced within the Indian cricket setup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the post of ‘Head - Sports Science and Medicine’ at its Centre of Excellence (CoE). The vacancy was announced on Friday, September 11, along with details of the required qualifications, experience and responsibilities.

The person selected for the role will be responsible for providing strategic and operational leadership for sports science and medical services across the BCCI’s elite cricket and Centre of Excellence programmes.

The position will also involve overseeing key members of the support staff, including the Head of Physiotherapy at the CoE, Team India’s Head of Physiotherapy, the Head of Strength and Conditioning at the CoE, and Team India’s S&C staff.

The appointee will work closely with national and CoE coaches, cricket education personnel and other performance specialists to create integrated support programmes for Indian cricketers.

Key Responsibilities

The role will primarily focus on player welfare, injury prevention, rehabilitation and physical development. The selected candidate will also be expected to contribute to research and innovation while helping introduce relevant technologies and services to improve player performance and wellbeing.

What Are Required Qualifications?

Candidates applying for the position must have:

A Master’s degree in Sports Science or a related discipline. A doctorate will be an added advantage.

At least five years of experience in a strategic leadership position involving the management of multidisciplinary performance teams.

Significant experience in developing and executing strategic plans and providing sports science or medical support to high-performance teams in professional or Olympic sports.

Current professional accreditation or a valid licence in sports science or medicine.

Experience in performance-focused research and knowledge of athletes’ long-term physical development.

Experience with regional performance and sports organisations will be considered desirable. Candidates with previous experience as a Chief Medical Officer or Medical Director, specialist recognition in sports and exercise medicine, or expertise in medical and clinical governance will have an added advantage.

Application Deadline

Eligible candidates can apply through the BCCI website. Applications must be submitted by 5 PM on September 30.

After the initial screening and shortlisting process, selected candidates may be invited for a personal interview as part of the further evaluation process.