Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samajwadi leader Azam Khan plans to contest assembly elections.

Supreme Court upheld his interim bail in money laundering.

Khan open to Congress alliance, criticized political rivals.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has indicated that he will contest the upcoming Assembly elections, making his political intentions clear while addressing questions about his future in electoral politics. His remarks came after the Supreme Court upheld the Allahabad High Court's order granting him interim bail in a money laundering case. Khan also spoke about possible political alliances, took a veiled dig at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

'Why Should I Not Contest?'

When asked whether he would contest the Assembly elections, Khan responded, "Why do you want me not to contest?" He also said that he had no objection to an alliance with the Congress, but stressed that any arrangement must be based on mutual respect.

"This is not the Congress of the past. I have no problem with an alliance. There should be a respectable understanding. Even if we have to make some additional sacrifices, we are prepared to do so," he said.

On Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's visit to the Ram Temple, Khan said he had no objection to it.

Dig At Owaisi

Taking an apparent swipe at Asaduddin Owaisi, Khan remarked that Hyderabad's biryani was not particularly popular in his part of the country.

He also questioned the use of religious titles, saying, "Not everyone who grows a beard becomes a Maulana or a saint. He is a barrister, not a Maulana."

Khan added that there would be several opportunities to discuss the matter further and suggested that the issue should not be pursued at the moment.

'Institutions Must Protect Their Credibility'

Khan also raised concerns about constitutional institutions, saying they must safeguard their own credibility.

"Constitutional institutions should protect their own dignity. People are extremely troubled by the institutions that exist today," he said.

Questioning the credibility of the electoral process, he claimed that people had lost faith in the fairness of elections because of the Election Commission.

He also said that he owned no property apart from his house, adding that despite spending nearly 50 years in politics in Lucknow, he did not own a house there.

Commenting on the political atmosphere, Khan said his party was working to promote peace, affection and harmony, while the atmosphere on the other side was increasingly hostile.

Also Read: ‘Those Feigning Grief’: Akhilesh Yadav Condoles Gorakhpur Boy’s Death, Takes Veiled Dig At Yogi

Supreme Court Upholds Interim Bail

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's challenge to the interim bail granted to Khan by the Allahabad High Court in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale said it was not inclined to interfere with the interim order. However, it clarified that the High Court's observations were prima facie and should not influence the final adjudication of the case.

The Allahabad High Court had granted Khan interim bail after observing that the ED had failed to provide written grounds of arrest when taking him into custody on October 31.

The money laundering investigation is linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, founded and controlled by Khan, and alleged irregularities involving government funds, land acquisition and the construction of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

The next hearing in the matter before the Allahabad High Court is scheduled for December 10.

Also Read: SC Refuses To Stay Azam Khan’s Interim Bail, Says HC Remarks Won’t Affect Final Verdict