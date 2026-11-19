Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spectator seen sleeping during India-New Zealand Test match.

India took early wickets, reducing New Zealand to 70/5.

Nicholls (113*) and Phillips (94*) rebuilt innings for New Zealand.

New Zealand finished Day 1 at 243/5.

IND vs NZ 1st Test Highlights: A spectator at the Basin Reserve appeared to have found a different way to spend the opening day of the India-New Zealand Test in Wellington on Thursday, November 19. While the players were involved in the contest on the field, a man was spotted lying on a patch of grass in the stands, seemingly fast asleep.

The unusual scene was captured on camera as India's pace attack went about its work against the New Zealand batting line-up. The spectator appeared undisturbed by the proceedings, making for an amusing contrast with the action unfolding in the middle.

WATCH: Man Caught Sleeping During IND vs NZ 1st Test

SLEEP TIGHT. BOOMRAH'S GOT THIS. 😴 Grass bank, peaceful nap, Bumrah on the ball. Life's good! 🤭 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/JWtAeEMSPB — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 19, 2026

Spectator Appears To Take A Nap As Bumrah Bowls

The man was seen stretched out on the grass while Jasprit Bumrah was bowling for India. Rather than following the action, he appeared to be catching up on some sleep in the middle of the day's play.

The sight stood out because it came during a Test match, where spectators usually follow the contest over long spells. However, the man seemed to have found a comfortable place to rest, even as one of India's leading fast bowlers was operating on the field.

The brief moment provided an unusual visual from the stands during a day that otherwise saw New Zealand put up a fight against India's bowling attack.

Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips Lead New Zealand's Recovery

On the field, New Zealand finished Day 1 at 243/5 after 82 overs, with Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips keeping the innings together through an unbeaten partnership.

Nicholls was the standout batter, scoring 113 not out off 221 deliveries, including 14 boundaries. Phillips offered strong support at the other end and was unbeaten on 94 from 182 balls, having struck 13 fours.

India had made an early breakthrough through Bumrah, who dismissed captain Tom Latham for a duck. Anshul Kamboj then removed Devon Conway for four, while Akash Deep sent Rachin Ravindra back for 15.

Bumrah returned to strike again, accounting for Daryl Mitchell and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell as New Zealand slipped to 70/5. However, Nicholls and Phillips prevented further damage and helped the hosts reach a position of relative stability by stumps.

Bumrah ended the day with figures of 3/52, while Kamboj and Akash Deep picked up a wicket apiece. New Zealand will look to build on the platform provided by Nicholls and Phillips when play resumes on Day 2.