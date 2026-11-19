Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New PUC validity rules based on vehicle age, emission.

BS-VI vehicles now have extended PUC validity by age.

Older BS-I to BS-IV vehicles retain shorter validity.

Renewed certificates effective from expiry or application date.

The government has revised the validity periods of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, allowing owners of newer BS-VI-compliant vehicles to renew their certificates less frequently while retaining shorter renewal intervals for older vehicles.

The revised norms were notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on November 13 under the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026. The changes have been introduced under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and came into effect upon publication in the Official Gazette.

Under the new schedule, private BS-VI-compliant vehicles up to six years old will require a PUC certificate renewal once every three years. Vehicles aged more than six years but up to 10 years will need annual renewal, while those older than 10 years must renew their certificates every six months.

New PUC Certificate Validity Rules For Private Vehicles

The revised schedule introduces different renewal intervals based on the age and emission standards of private vehicles.

For private vehicles complying with BS-VI emission norms, the validity periods will be as follows:

Up to 6 years: PUC certificate valid for three years.

More than 6 years and up to 10 years: Annual renewal required.

More than 10 years: Renewal required every six months.

The revised framework allows owners of newer BS-VI vehicles to go longer between PUC certificate renewals compared with older vehicles.

New PUC Validity Rules For Transport Vehicles

The government has also extended the validity periods for BS-VI-compliant transport vehicles, with renewal requirements linked to their age.

Under the amended rules:

Up to 6 years: PUC certificate renewal once every two years.

More than 6 years and up to 10 years: Annual renewal required.

More than 10 years: Renewal required every six months.

Thus, newer BS-VI transport vehicles will have a longer renewal interval than older vehicles, while those exceeding 10 years will continue to require checks every six months.

PUC Validity For BS-I, BS-II, BS-III And BS-IV Vehicles

The amended rules also specify the validity periods for vehicles complying with earlier emission standards.

PUC certificates issued to vehicles meeting BS-I, BS-II and BS-III emission norms will remain valid for three months. For vehicles complying with BS-IV standards, the validity period will be six months.

The revised schedule therefore differentiates between vehicles based on both their emission category and, in the case of BS-VI vehicles, their age and usage category.

When Will Renewed PUC Certificates Become Valid?

The amended rules also clarify when a renewed PUC certificate will come into effect, depending on when the renewal application is made.

If an application for renewal is submitted within the 10 days preceding the expiry of the existing certificate, the renewed certificate will take effect from the expiry date of the previous one.

However, if the renewal is sought after the existing certificate has expired, the new certificate will become valid from the date of renewal.

For PUC certificates issued before the amended rules come into force, the revised validity schedule will apply only when they are renewed for the first time after the new rules take effect.