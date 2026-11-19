Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shoaib Akhtar admitted Pakistan tampered with balls using bottle tops.

Akhtar supported Khawaja's claim about entire team knowledge of tampering.

He refused to publicly expose former Pakistani teammates' wrongdoings.

Khawaja's memoir reopened Australian ball-tampering scandal, implicating wider team.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has made a startling admission about ball-tampering during his playing days, claiming that Pakistani cricketers used bottle tops to alter the condition of the ball. His remarks have emerged amid the renewed debate surrounding Australia's 2018 Sandpapergate scandal, following revelations by former batter Usman Khawaja.

Akhtar believes the latest disclosures about Australia's alleged involvement should not become a prolonged controversy. Speaking to Wisden, the former pacer recalled how Pakistan had also resorted to changing the ball's condition, although he claimed they used bottle tops rather than sandpaper.

"Mate, come on. Let go of it now. Why are you making a huge fuss out of this? I understand it's damage to cricket. It damaged our cricket too. We used to use bottle tops, not sandpaper, back in England. We used to change the balls and do all sorts of things. I mean, okay, you come out with the truth and that's about it, but don't make a fuss about it," Akhtar told Wisden.

Shoaib Akhtar Backs Khawaja's Claim About Australia's Team

Akhtar also weighed in on Khawaja's assertion that Australia's entire team knew about the ball-tampering plan during the 2018 Cape Town Test. The former Pakistan speedster suggested that such an operation could not have been limited to just a handful of players.

"The thing is, what Usman said, it has to be a team decision. It cannot be a couple of guys' decision. I'm sorry to say this. We used to play with cricket balls. I did all sorts of things, right? But the whole team knew it because if we didn't reverse the ball, we weren't going to win games. Now, what is coming out is absolute chaos. But it shouldn't have happened. He did the right thing, but the timing could have been better than this," Akhtar added.

However, Akhtar also made it clear that he would not publicly expose the alleged wrongdoings of his former teammates. He suggested that he had plenty to say about incidents from his playing career but did not want to put his former colleagues in trouble.

"And then, my opinion is, look, I've got a lot to say about my old teammates. I've got a lot to say, but I wouldn't say that. I can't throw them under the bus. I've got a lot to say about what my old teammates have done wrong. There were times when I thought I was playing against 22 guys, right? Because every guy I played against was under scrutiny. Yeah, of course. So, I didn't know who to trust."

How Usman Khawaja's Revelations Reopened Sandpapergate

The controversy returned to the spotlight after Khawaja discussed the 2018 scandal in his memoir, Sabr. The former Australia opener claimed that the entire Test team knew about the use of sandpaper during the Cape Town Test against South Africa. He also alleged that Australia had engaged in similar ball-tampering during the preceding Test in Port Elizabeth.

The claims have reopened questions about the extent of knowledge within the Australian dressing room, particularly because Cricket Australia's investigation at the time found only Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft guilty of involvement.

The scandal erupted during the third Test against South Africa at Newlands in March 2018. Bancroft was caught on camera attempting to alter the ball's condition using sandpaper. Smith, then Australia's captain, and Warner, the vice-captain, were also implicated and subsequently handed suspensions by Cricket Australia.

The episode severely damaged Australia's reputation and remains one of the most controversial incidents in modern cricket. Akhtar's latest comments have now brought Pakistan's own past practices into the discussion, adding another dimension to the renewed debate.