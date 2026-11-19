The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is currently being played in Rawalpindi, and Pakistan's bowling has attracted attention for an unwanted reason. By the third day of the match, Pakistani bowlers had already delivered a considerable number of no-balls. However, the problem extends beyond this particular fixture, as Pakistan have also topped the list of teams bowling the most no-balls in Test cricket this year.

Pakistan have registered an unwanted world record after conceding 106 no-balls in nine Test matches in 2026. Bangladesh occupy second place on the list with 54 no-balls, meaning Pakistan's tally is almost twice as high. The figures highlight a concerning trend in the team's bowling discipline and have put their performance under scrutiny.

Pakistan bowlers deliver impressive performance despite no-ball concerns

Despite their struggles with no-balls, Pakistan's bowlers produced an excellent performance during Sri Lanka's first innings in the Rawalpindi Test. The visitors were dismissed for just 98 runs, giving Pakistan a significant advantage.

Mohammad Abbas, Razaullah and Aamer Jamal were the leading wicket-takers, claiming three wickets each. Saqib Khan also contributed by picking up one wicket as Sri Lanka's batting lineup struggled to cope with the bowling attack.

Pakistan responded strongly with the bat, scoring 325 runs in their first innings and securing a substantial lead of 227 runs. Wicketkeeper-batter Ghazi Ghori was the leading run-scorer with 54 runs, including four boundaries. Opening batter Azan Awais contributed 47 runs, while Tayyab Arif added 46. Both batters struck six boundaries during their respective innings.

First Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka ended in a draw

The ongoing Rawalpindi encounter is the second and final match of the Test series. The opening Test between the two sides ended in a draw, leaving the series undecided.

As a result, the winner of the second Test will take the series trophy. Both teams will be keen to secure a victory and finish the contest on a positive note.

Before the Test series, Pakistan and Sri Lanka also faced each other in a three-match T20I series. Pakistan won the series 2-1, claiming victory in the opening match by four wickets and the second by 82 runs. Sri Lanka avoided a clean sweep by winning the final T20I by eight wickets.