The historic trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin has concluded after more than an hour of discussions on nuclear weapons, Iran and the Ukraine war. The three leaders agreed to hold talks on nuclear issues and prevent the spread of nuclear weapons to other countries.The meeting focused on global security, international cooperation and the shared responsibility of major powers to maintain peace and stability.

Nuclear Risks And UN Reforms

According to China's state news agency Xinhua, the three countries, as permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), have agreed to support reforms aimed at making the global body better equipped to address contemporary challenges.

The proposed reforms are intended to strengthen the UN's ability to fulfil its primary responsibility of maintaining international peace and security.

The three leaders also reiterated their position that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. They agreed to continue discussions on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons to other countries.

Trump stressed the need to restrict nuclear weapons, saying that persuading countries to give them up would be difficult.

"Once you have nuclear weapons, it's very difficult to get rid of them," the US President said.

Xi Pushes Asia-Pacific Cooperation

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted China's role in promoting economic cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region.

Addressing the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on Thursday, Xi said China was playing the role of a promoter and leader in strengthening regional economic cooperation.

Emphasising the importance of partnerships, he said Beijing was willing to work with all parties to build an Asia-Pacific community.

Also Read: Historic Trilateral Talks Begin In China: Xi, Trump And Putin Discuss Global Challenges

Trump Praises Ties With Xi

Ahead of his bilateral meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Trump spoke positively about his relationship with the Chinese President.

The US President said he shared a good friendship with Xi and expressed confidence that bilateral relations would remain stable as long as both leaders remained in power in their respective countries.

According to Xinhua, the exchange took place before the historic trilateral meeting involving Putin.

The developments come amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, with nuclear proliferation, regional conflicts and international security remaining key concerns for the three major powers.

Also Read: Ukraine Hits Putin’s Kerch Bridge In Fresh Strike; Shipping Halted, Russian Military Logistics Hit