Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cyclone Akvan to cross North Andhra-Odisha coasts by Friday.

Red alerts issued for districts expecting extremely heavy rainfall.

Over 28 trains cancelled due to approaching Cyclone Akvan.

Severe cyclonic storm Akvan is expected to cross the coasts of North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha near Gopalpur by noon on Friday, November 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. The storm is likely to bring winds of 90-100 kmph, with gusts reaching 110 kmph. Authorities have issued weather alerts across several districts, while the South Eastern Railway has cancelled at least 28 trains as a precautionary measure ahead of the cyclone's landfall.

Red Alert Issued

According to the IMD, Akvan was located over the west-central Bay of Bengal at 2.30 pm on Thursday. It lay approximately 390 km east-south-east of Narsapur, 320 km south-south-east of Kalingapatnam and 410 km south of Gopalpur.

The weather department said the cyclone, which was initially expected to cross the coast along mid-coastal Andhra Pradesh, subsequently changed course towards North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

A red alert has been issued for Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, while Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Anakapalli are under an orange alert. Kakinada has been placed under a yellow alert.

Extremely heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast in the orange alert districts, while Kakinada may receive heavy rainfall.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has advised residents of North Andhra to remain alert. Farmers have been urged to take precautions, while fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea.

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28 Trains Cancelled

Meanwhile, the South Eastern Railway has cancelled at least 28 express trains scheduled for Thursday and Friday due to the approaching cyclone.

Several services connecting Puri and other parts of Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand have been affected.

The Shalimar-Puri Express and Bhanjpur-Puri Express, scheduled to depart on Thursday, have been cancelled. The Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will also remain cancelled on Friday.

Other affected services include the Puri-Bhanjpur Express, Bangriposi-Puri-Bangriposi Express and Brahmapur-Tatanagar-Brahmapur Express.

Several passenger trains operating across Odisha and neighbouring Jharkhand have also been cancelled as a precautionary measure.

What Do The Alerts Mean?

The IMD's rainfall alerts indicate the expected intensity of precipitation:

Red alert: Extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20.44 cm in 24 hours.

Orange alert: Very heavy rainfall between 11.56 cm and 20.44 cm.

Yellow alert: Heavy rainfall between 6.45 cm and 11.55 cm.

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