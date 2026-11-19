November 19 remains one of the most painful dates in Indian cricket history. On this day in 2023, Team India suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Australia in the ODI World Cup final, missing out on the trophy despite an unbeaten run throughout the tournament.

The loss at home left millions of Indian supporters disappointed, as the Men in Blue were just one victory away from lifting the coveted title. Three years later, Australian batter Travis Head has brought back those memories with a social media post shared on the anniversary of the final.

India had entered the 2023 World Cup final after winning all 10 of their previous matches, including the semi-final. The team had dominated opponents with impressive performances across batting, bowling and fielding, making them strong favourites to win the championship. India had also defeated Australia during the league stage of the tournament.

However, the final turned out to be a completely different contest, with India's batting struggles and a match-winning performance from Travis Head changing the outcome.

Travis Head's Post Revives India's World Cup Heartbreak

Three years after Australia's memorable triumph, Travis Head took to social media to mark the anniversary of the 2023 World Cup victory. The Australian opener shared photographs from the celebrations following the final, accompanying them with the caption 'Happy Birthday'.

Travis Head is a proper villain🥶 https://t.co/FXpRGGVg9b — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) November 19, 2026

The post quickly attracted attention, particularly from Indian cricket supporters, who flooded the comments section with reactions. For many fans, November 19 remains a reminder of India's missed opportunity to win the World Cup on home soil.

How Australia Defeated India In 2023 World Cup Final

The final was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where India won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the Indian batting lineup failed to produce a big total and was eventually dismissed for 240 runs.

KL Rahul emerged as India's highest scorer with 66 runs, although his innings featured just one boundary. Virat Kohli contributed 54 runs, while captain Rohit Sharma provided an aggressive start with 47.

Australia faced a target of 241 runs and completed the chase comfortably, reaching 241/4 in just 43 overs to win their sixth ODI World Cup title.

Travis Head was the standout performer with the bat, producing a magnificent knock of 137 runs from 120 deliveries. His innings included 15 fours and four sixes, dismantling India's bowling attack and putting Australia firmly in control of the chase.

Marnus Labuschagne also played a crucial supporting role, remaining unbeaten on 58 runs and building an important partnership with Head. Their contribution ensured that Australia crossed the finish line with six wickets remaining, leaving Indian fans with unforgettable memories of the November 19 heartbreak.