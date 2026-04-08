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HomeSportsCricket'Fixing Allegations' Shake Bangladesh Cricket Board; Election Irregularities Exposed

'Fixing Allegations' Shake Bangladesh Cricket Board; Election Irregularities Exposed

Bangladesh government has identified sufficient grounds to dissolve the existing Bangladesh Cricket Board leadership.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 09:57 PM (IST)

Controversy continues to surround Bangladesh cricket, with fresh developments emerging from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections held last October. What initially began as allegations of irregularities has now taken a serious turn after a government-appointed inquiry uncovered significant flaws in the process.

A five-member panel, headed by former Justice AKM Asaduzzaman, submitted its findings to Ministry of Sports, revealing that the elections were manipulated. The report highlights instances of voter intimidation and bias, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the process.

According to the investigation, the e-voting exercise conducted in October appeared to have been pre-arranged.

Voters were reportedly gathered at a single venue a day before the polls, on October 5, 2025. Mohammad Aminul Ahsan, Director of the National Sports Council, stated that the elections lacked fairness, transparency, and independence, adding that voters were pressured ahead of voting.

The committee also observed a lack of cooperation from several senior BCB officials during the probe. Meanwhile, former BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul chose to submit a written response instead of appearing in person before the panel.

Based on the findings, the government has identified sufficient grounds to dissolve the existing Bangladesh Cricket Board leadership. Following Bulbul’s removal, an interim 11-member committee has been formed under the leadership of Tamim Iqbal, who will oversee the board’s functioning for the next three months. Notably, Tamim had earlier accused Bulbul of misusing his authority even before the elections took place.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has caused controversy in Bangladesh cricket recently?

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections held in October have sparked controversy due to allegations of irregularities and manipulation uncovered by a government inquiry.

What did the government-appointed inquiry find regarding the BCB elections?

The inquiry found that the BCB elections were manipulated, with instances of voter intimidation and bias. The e-voting process also appeared to be pre-arranged.

What action has the government taken based on the inquiry's findings?

The government has identified sufficient grounds to dissolve the current BCB leadership. An interim 11-member committee led by Tamim Iqbal has been formed.

Who is currently leading the interim committee overseeing the BCB?

Tamim Iqbal is leading the interim 11-member committee. This committee will oversee the board's functioning for the next three months.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 09:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh BCB BCB Elections
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