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HomeSportsCricketFive Record-Breaking Moments And Stats From IPL That Still Remain Iconic

Five Record-Breaking Moments And Stats From IPL That Still Remain Iconic

As IPL 2026 heads towards the playoffs, here’s a look at five unforgettable records and iconic moments from the last 18 editions that continue to stand out in Indian Premier League history.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 May 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
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  • Amit Mishra achieved highest three IPL hat-tricks.

As the famous Indian Premier League is almost near the playoffs and all set to get its next trophy holder, here are some of the biggest breakthrough moments from all the seasons of the IPL that broke records and made history.

The 2026 IPL marks the 19th edition of the league, with the tournament first beginning back in 2008. Over the years, the IPL has grown into much more than just a cricket tournament in India, it feels like a festival every season. In a country where cricket is often worshipped like a religion, the league has given fans some unforgettable moments over the last 18 editions.

Here are five record-breaking moments and stats from IPL history that still remain iconic. 

1. Virat Kohli’s 200-Run Partnership

Virat Kohli is known for building long-lasting and impactful partnerships on the field. Out of the seven 200-run partnerships ever recorded in IPL history, Virat has been a part of three - the highest by any player in the league.

Virat has been the backbone of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for years, and along with AB de Villiers, the duo created some truly historic moments. Virat has built two 200-run partnerships with AB, and both still remain among the most iconic stands in the tournament.

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His consistency and chemistry with teammates over the years is exactly why he continues to lead this record.

2. Brendon McCullum’s Explosive 158

The very first IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru gave fans a memory they still talk about.

Brendon McCullum smashed an unbeaten 158 off just 73 balls, hitting 13 sixes and 10 fours as KKR cruised to a massive 140-run win. It was one of those innings fans watched with complete excitement, and the stadium could not stop cheering.

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For the longest time, his innings held the highest individual score in IPL history until Chris Gayle broke the record. Even today, McCullum’s 158 remains the second-highest score the league has seen.

3. Rohit Sharma’s Hat-Trick Surprise

Rohit Sharma has many records in the IPL, especially with the bat. Along with scoring over 7,000 runs in the league, one of the most unexpected achievements of his career came with the ball - his hat-trick.

While playing for Deccan Chargers in 2009 against Mumbai Indians, Rohit delivered a spell of 4 for 6 in just two overs, including a hat-trick.

It remains one of the most surprising and memorable spells of his IPL journey.

4. Aaron Finch - IPL Nomad 

Australian players are often known for their aggressive style, and Aaron Finch brought exactly that energy to the IPL.

But apart from his batting, Finch became known for another unique record - representing nine different franchises in the tournament, the most by any player.

From early stints with Rajasthan and Delhi to later appearances across teams, Finch became the true definition of a travelling T20 player in the league.

5. Amit Mishra’s Hat-Trick Legacy

Hat-tricks remain one of the biggest achievements in IPL cricket, and there is one record that still stands above the rest.

Amit Mishra has taken a hat-trick not once or twice, but three times - the highest in tournament history.

In a format mostly dominated by batters and where every over changes the game, taking three wickets in three balls is always special. Doing it three different times makes Amit Mishra’s record one of the most memorable in IPL history.

Now, as the 19th season gets closer to its end, many fresh records continue to be made and broken. But these are some moments that still stand tall and remain among the most iconic and unforgettable in the history of the IPL.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which player has represented the most IPL franchises?

Aaron Finch has the distinction of representing nine different IPL franchises. This makes him the most well-travelled player in terms of teams played for.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 23 May 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli ROHIT SHARMA IPL 2026 IPL 2026 Playoffs
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