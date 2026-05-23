IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenario For PBKS, RR, KKR & DC Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KKR & DC IPL Playoff hopes depend on other results.

PBKS win would eliminate Delhi Capitals immediately.

Rajasthan Royals win confirms their IPL Playoff spot.

IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: The IPL 2026 Playoff race is heading towards a dramatic conclusion, with Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals still mathematically in contention ahead of their final league-stage clash at Eden Gardens on Sunday. However, by the time the match begins, both teams could already find themselves effectively eliminated depending on other results. Rajasthan Royals currently hold the advantage in the race for the final Playoff berth after climbing to 14 points, but one of the biggest factors influencing the Playoff picture is the result of the clash involving Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

Punjab Kings Result Could Decide Everything

If PBKS secure victory, they will move to 15 points, which would officially end DC's qualification hopes because the franchise can only finish with a maximum of 14 points.

KKR would technically still remain alive if Punjab win, but only barely. Even a narrow Punjab victory would leave KKR requiring a massive Net Run Rate swing to leapfrog them in the standings.

As a result, an LSG victory is virtually essential if the Playoff equation is to remain open heading into Sunday’s fixture at Eden Gardens. As things stand, KKR occupy sixth place on the points table with 13 points, while Delhi sit eighth with 12 points. Both sides remain outside the top four and are heavily reliant on favourable outcomes elsewhere.

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Rajasthan Royals Hold The Strongest Position

Even if Lucknow manage to defeat Punjab, both KKR and DC would still need another crucial favour from Mumbai Indians, who face RR on Sunday afternoon.

A Rajasthan victory would take them to 16 points and seal qualification regardless of any other results.

Delhi, meanwhile, face an even steeper challenge because of their poor Net Run Rate of -0.871. Even if they defeat KKR and other results go their way, they would still require a dramatic improvement in NRR terms to realistically break into the top four.