RCB Top IPL Table After 15 Years! Here's How Many Times They've Finished No.1

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB finishes IPL 2026 league stage at top spot.

This is first time in 15 years they topped standings.

Rajat Patidar captained a balanced, consistent campaign.

RCB IPL Record: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have scripted another memorable chapter in their IPL journey by ending the IPL 2026 league stage at the top of the points table. It is the first time in 15 years that the Bengaluru franchise has achieved the feat, marking a significant milestone in what has already been a remarkable campaign. RCB secured the No. 1 spot with 18 points and a decent Net Run Rate of +0.783. Interestingly, despite winning their maiden IPL title last season, Bengaluru had not finished as table toppers in IPL 2025 and had ended that campaign in second place.

Only Second Time In IPL History For RCB

The IPL 2026 season now marks just the second time RCB have finished at the summit of the league standings. The previous occasion when they topped the standings came back in 2011 under the leadership of Daniel Vettori.

That year, RCB dominated the league phase before eventually reaching the final, where they lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Before that, Bengaluru had also made the IPL final in 2009 but suffered defeat against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers.

This season, the franchise achieved the feat under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar, who has overseen a consistent and balanced campaign.

RCB also ended second in the standings during IPL 2016 and IPL 2025. While they lost the 2016 final to Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 2025 season finally brought long-awaited glory as Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings to lift their maiden IPL trophy.

Also Check: WATCH: SRH Owner Stunned! Kavya Maran’s Viral Reaction To Krunal Pandya’s Bowling Action

Kohli Leads Batting Charts For RCB Again

Virat Kohli once again emerged as RCB’s leading run-scorer this season, continuing his extraordinary consistency for the franchise.

Although Kohli has slipped to eighth place in the overall Orange Cap standings, the batting superstar has still accumulated 557 runs from 14 innings. His season includes one century and four half-centuries.

On the bowling side, Bhuvneshwar Kumar currently leads the Purple Cap race with 24 wickets from 14 matches. Kagiso Rabada also has 24 wickets for Gujarat Titans, but Bhuvneshwar remains ahead due to his superior economy rate of 7.71.

With momentum firmly on their side, RCB will now look to convert their dominant league-stage performance into another title-winning campaign.