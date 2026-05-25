Surya To Lose Captaincy? Ex-BCCI Selector Warns Management To ‘Avoid Emotional Decision’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suryakumar's IPL form fuels T20 captaincy debate; selectors urge patience.

Prasad highlights Suryakumar's unique 360-degree batting and match-winning ability.

Iyer emerges as potential captain, but stability is emphasized.

Team should groom future leaders under Suryakumar's captaincy.

Questions over Suryakumar Yadav’s future as India’s T20 captain have grown louder after his poor IPL 2026 season, but former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad has warned the team management against making a hasty call. Suryakumar struggled badly in IPL 2026, scoring only 270 runs in 13 innings at an average of 20.76. His dip in form sparked fresh debates around whether India should continue with him as captain in the shortest format.

At the same time, several Indian players impressed in the IPL, leading to speculation that the selectors could look at other leadership options ahead of the next T20 cycle.However, MSK Prasad believes India should not judge a player like Suryakumar based only on short-term struggles.

“There are very few batters in world cricket capable of playing 360 degree cricket as naturally as Suryakumar Yadav. His ability to access unconventional areas of the field makes him nearly impossible to bowl to once he settles.

“Whether it is scoops over fine leg, inside-out lofts over cover, or flicks behind square off good-length balls, Suryakumar brings a skillset that very few Indian batters possess. In T20 cricket, uniqueness matters more than textbook batting. India already has technically sound batters. What India cannot easily replace is a batter who can score at a strike rate of 180-plus against quality bowling attacks,” he wrote in his Cricbuzz column.

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Suryakumar’s Numbers Have Dropped Since Captaincy

Suryakumar started his T20I career in sensational fashion and quickly became one of the most dangerous batters in world cricket. In the early phase of his international career, he averaged more than 43 while maintaining a strike rate close to 170.

But since taking over captaincy duties, his numbers have declined sharply. He went through a long stretch without scoring a fifty and struggled to deliver consistently across series.

Although he showed glimpses of form against New Zealand and also played a fighting innings against the USA during the T20 World Cup, questions over his consistency continued throughout the year.

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Shreyas Iyer’s Name Emerges In Captaincy Race

Amid the growing discussions, reports have claimed that Shreyas Iyer could emerge as a possible replacement for the T20 captaincy role.

Iyer has impressed with both bat and leadership in recent IPL seasons, which has strengthened his case despite not being part of India’s recent T20 setup. Still, MSK Prasad believes stability should remain India’s priority instead of frequent captaincy changes.

“Form may fluctuate, but players with Suryakumar’s skillset, leadership qualities, and match-winning ability are extremely rare,” he added. “At his best, he completely changes the momentum of a game within 20 balls, something very few players in the world can do consistently. Players with that level of impact deserve a longer rope because match-winners cannot be judged purely on temporary dips in form.”

The former selector also urged India to build leadership depth gradually under Suryakumar’s guidance instead of making sudden changes.

“One of the biggest reasons to retain Suryakumar is leadership continuity. At present, India do not have a ready-made long-term T20 captaincy solution waiting in the wings. Changing captains frequently can disturb the direction and culture of the side. India needs stability, clarity, and a transition plan rather than sudden reactions based on temporary form.

“Personally, I feel the selectors and team management should now start grooming the next generation of T20 leaders under Suryakumar’s guidance. Players like Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan can be developed as future T20 captains for India.

“Over the next six months, these players can be made deputy leaders to Suryakumar Yadav in different series and conditions. This would allow India to gradually build leadership depth without creating unnecessary turbulence within the setup,” he added.